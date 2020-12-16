Outlook On The Marine Composites Global Market To 2025 - Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine composites market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Marine composites refer to a mixture of fibers and resin materials that are used to shape and reinforce marine components. Ferrocement, glass-reinforced plastic, wood fibers, carbon composites and aramid fiber are some of the most commonly used marine components. They are usually manufactured using polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy, thermoplastic, acrylic and phenolic resins. They are also used for manufacturing gratings, ducts, shafts, piping and hull shells. These composite-based parts are used for assembling powerboats, sailboats and cruise ships as they offer advantageous properties, such as high mechanical strength, fuel efficiency, reduction in the overall weight, corrosion resistance, and customizability.One of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market is the significant growth in the maritime industry across the globe. Furthermore, the growing demand for high speed, power and luxury boats and yachts is also providing a boost to the market growth. Marine composites are extensively used for manufacturing recreational boats that have a high strength-to-weight ratio, fuel-efficiency, improved noise damping features and lower magnetic signature. In line with this, increasing marine transportation activities and cargo movement across borders is contributing to the market growth. Composites, such as fiber-reinforced composites, are being increasingly used as they can withstand extreme pressures from winds, waves and tides and maintain their physical properties when submerged in saltwater. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of marine composites using renewable materials and vacuum infusion, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. These composites provide additional stiffness, vibration damping, water repellency and impact and abrasion resistance. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global marine composites market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3A Composites GmbH (Schweiter Technologies), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, GMS Composites, Gurit AG, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Marine Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Solvay SA, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Zoltek Corporation (Toray Industries), etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global marine composites market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global marine composites market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the composite type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fiber type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the resin type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vessel type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global marine composites market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Marine Composite Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Composite Type6.1 Metal Matrix Composite (MMC)6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC)6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC)6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Fiber Type7.1 Glass Fiber7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Carbon Fiber7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Aramid Fiber7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Natural Fiber7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Resin Type8.1 Polyester8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Vinyl Ester8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Epoxy8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Thermoplastic8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Phenolic8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Acrylic8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Others8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Vessel Type9.1 Power Boats9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Sailboats9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Cruise Ships9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 3A Composites GmbH (Schweiter Technologies)15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.1.3 Financials 15.3.2 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.2.3 Financials 15.3.3 GMS Composites15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.4 Gurit AG15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.5 Hexcel Corporation15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.5.3 Financials 15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Hyosung Marine Co. Ltd.15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Owens Corning15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.7.3 Financials 15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Solvay SA15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials 15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 SGL Carbon SE 15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.9.3 Financials 15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 Teijin Limited 15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10.3 Financials 15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Zoltek Corporation (Toray Industries)15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11.3 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6rv8l

