Outlook On The Manufactured Housing Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast

The global manufactured housing market was valued at $27,188 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $38,848 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6. 5%. Manufactured housing (MH) is a housing unit which is built partially or fully off-site in factory and is later transported and installed at designated project site. Manufactured homes are constructed as per the strict rules and regulations laid down by the regulatory body. For instance, in the U. S. it is mandatory that manufactured housing units should comply with the federal HUD code, which was laid down by the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in June 1976. According to MHI (Manufactured Housing Institute) based in the U,. S., construction cost for per square foot manufactured homes is around 30% to 50% less as compared to on-site build conventional homes.

The rise in demand for manufactured homes can be attributed to the advantages of manufactured housing units such as affordable construction cost, quality control over entire construction process, less lead time of completion of construction, and energy efficiency.Growth in population and rapid urbanization has resulted into increase in the need for quality and affordable accommodation. This is expected to boost the growth of the manufactured housing market during the forecast period. However, fluctuations in raw material prices such as steel, timber, and concrete affects the profitability of manufacturers, which restraints growth of the manufactured housing market. Moreover, The rise in adoption of technical advancements such as 3D printing, construction robotics, and computer aided manufacturing is expected to offer growth opportunities for the manufactured housing market in the future.The global manufactured housing market is segmented on the basis of number of section, location, application, and region. Depending on number of section, the market is divided into single section, double section, and multi-section. By location, the market is classified as private property and MH communities. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The major market participants profiled in this report include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd., Domino Homes SIA, Nobility Homes Inc., Omar Park Homes Ltd., Q Prefab OU, Skyline Champion Corporation, The Commodore Corporation, and Wigo Group. Acquisition and partnership are the key strategies being adopted by the key players to remain competitive in the market. Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging manufactured housing market trends and dynamics.

In-depth manufactured housing market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the manufactured housing market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

The global manufactured housing market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players within manufactured housing market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the manufactured housing industry.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Key Market Players1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings of the Study2.2. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Growth in Population and Rapid Urbanization3.4.1.2. Increase in Government Spending on Residential Construction and Availability of Mortgage Loans3.4.1.3. Surge in Cost of Residential Construction3.4.2. Restraint3.4.2.1. Fluctuations in Price of Raw Material3.4.2.2. Lack of Skilled Manpower3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Technological Advancements & Innovations3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis Chapter 4: Manufactured Housing Market, by Number of Sections4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Number of Sections4.2. Single Section4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Double Section4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.4. Multi Section4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Manufactured Housing, by Location5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Location5.2. Private Property5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Mh Communities5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Manufactured Housing Market, by Application6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Application6.2. Residential6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.3. Non-Residential6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 7: Manufactured Housing Market, by Region7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape8.1. Introduction8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 20198.2. Top Winning Strategies Chapter 8: Company Profiles8.1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Key Executive8.1.3. Company Snapshot8.1.4. Operating Business Segments8.1.5. Product Portfolio8.1.6. Business Performance8.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.2. Cavco Industries, Inc.8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Key Executive8.2.3. Company Snapshot8.2.4. Operating Business Segments8.2.5. Product Portfolio8.2.6. Business Performance8.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.3. Cumberland Japan Co. Ltd.8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Key Executive8.3.3. Company Snapshot8.3.4. Product Portfolio8.4. Domino Homes Sia8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Key Executive8.4.3. Company Snapshot8.4.4. Product Portfolio8.5. Nobility Homes, Inc.8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Key Executive8.5.3. Company Snapshot8.5.4. Operating Business Segments8.5.5. Product Portfolio8.5.6. Business Performance8.6. Omar Park Homes Limited8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Key Executive8.6.3. Company Snapshot8.6.4. Product Portfolio8.6.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.7. Q Prefab Ou8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Key Executive8.7.3. Company Snapshot8.7.4. Product Portfolio8.8. Skyline Champion Corporation8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Key Executive8.9.3. Company Snapshot8.9.4. Operating Business Segments8.9.5. Product Portfolio8.9.6. Business Performance8.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.9. The Commodore Corporation8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Company Snapshot8.9.3. Product Portfolio8.10. Wigo Group8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Company Snapshot8.10.3. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nrm92x

