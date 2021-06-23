Outlook On The Malignant Ascites Global Market To 2029 - Featuring Pfizer, Novartis And GI Supply Among Others

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malignant Ascites Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malignant ascites indicates presence of malignant cells in the peritoneal cavity. The most common malignancies linked with development of malignant ascites are cancers of ovary, colon/rectum, breast, lung, liver, lungs and lymphoma. The survival rate of such patients is poor; however appropriate treatment modality can improve the quality of life. Traditional therapies for malignant ascites include paracentesis, shunting, drugs such as spironolactone, catumaxomab, and chemotherapy. With the advent of monoclonal antibody for treatment of malignancies, the catumaxomab is being increasingly preferred in palliative care of malignant ascites.The report offers strategic insights into the overall malignant ascites market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2021 to 2029. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type of treatments, type of applications, and different geographical region. The treatment type segment studied for analyzing the overall malignant ascites market is majorly segmented into therapeutic treatment and surgical treatment. On the type of application, the malignant ascites market is segmented into ovarian cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, colorectal cancer, carcinoma of unknown primary and other cancer.In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading players in malignant ascites market, attractive investment proposition market positioning of key manufacturers sections. Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes: Geographically, the global malignant ascites market is studied for the following regional markets:

Market size and forecast for these regional and country level markets are presented in this study for the period 2019-2029. Market growth rates for the forecast period 2021-2029 are also included in this report, considering 2020 as the base year.Along with quantitative information, qualitative information sets and assessment tools are provided in this study for better analysis of the overall market scenario and future prospects. Information such as market inclination insights and drivers, challenges and opportunities assists the readers for understanding the ongoing trends in the global malignant ascites market. Tools such as market positioning of key players and attractive investment proposition provide the readers with insights on the competitive scenario of the global malignant ascites market. This report concludes with company profiles section that highlights major information about the key players engaged in global malignant ascites market. In-depth competitive environment analysis and historical years (2019 & 2020) market size data are also provided in the report.Thus, the research study provides a holistic view of the global malignant ascites market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2021 to 2029, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors. Based on the type of application, the global malignant ascites treatment market is segmented as follows:

In 2020, ovarian cancer was observed as largest application segment. A data published by National Cancer Institute also suggests that approximately 1.3% of women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer at some point in their life time. The key factors assisting the market growth of this segment are high prevalence of ovarian cancer and difficulty in early diagnosis increases the complexities associated with malignant ascites. It is evident that malignant ascites play a key role in ovarian tumorigenesis, especially in the formation of metastases to peritoneal organs, and distant organs. The carcinoma of unknown primary application segment was observed as the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2021 - 2029 at a CAGR 4.1%. According to medical practitioners the case of unknown primary with malignant ascites is one of the challenges in medical field as due to metastasis the source of cancer is unknown and ascites takes place due to multiple organ damage caused by cancer. The major factor restraining growth of this segment is lack of diagnostic technology and medical expertise. Based on the type of treatment, the malignant ascites market is segmented into:

Surgical treatment accounted for the largest share in the overall market at 57.7% in 2020. However, higher costs of drugs and chemotherapy products are used in malignant ascites treatment but most of the times due to late diagnosis the situation of patient requires instant relief which is possible only with the help of surgery. Drugs also form the first line of treatment in ascites management and in the near future strong drug pipeline is expected to provide highly effective drug molecule. Surgical treatment segment will undergo steady market growth in the light of perpetual rise in incidence and the requirement of repeated paracentesis. Catumaxomab is a monoclonal antibody that has been developed to target specific components of cells. It links cancer cells with immune cells, thus enabling the immune system to kill cancer cells. Several prospective studies have presented positive results concerning the efficacy and efficiency of catumaxomab in treating malignant ascites. The market experts suggest that, development of monoclonal technologies and advances in non-invasive cancer treatment research pose a serious challenge to palliative modes. For the purpose of this study, the global malignant ascites treatment market is categorized into:

In base year 2020, North America was observed as the leading geographical region in malignant ascites market due to rising prevalence of cancers, developing early diagnosis technologies, high awareness in medical practitioners about the risks involved in ascites and strong product pipeline is expected to provide more treatment options in the near future. Medical practitioners suggest that, ovarian cancer has been described as the 'silent killer' due to the minimal number of symptoms associated with it at diagnosis. However, for patients who do not suffer with ascites initially but develop ascites at disease relapse, it can be the first visible manifestation of their disease. Several published medical studies also suggest that patients with malignant ascites have a poor prognosis with median overall survival (mOS) varying between 1- 6 months. Japan was observed as the largest market in Asia-Pacific due to peaking geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cancers, and high public awareness related with early diagnosis coupled with several government initiatives are expected to drive the market throughout the forecast period. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Preface Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Malignant Ascites Market Analysis3.1 Malingnant Ascites Disease Overview3.2 Malingnant Ascites Disease Diagnosis & Treatment Analysis3.3 Market Dynamics3.4 Attractive Investment Proposition, 20203.5 Market Positioning of Key Players in Malignant Ascites Market Chapter 4 Global Malignant Ascites Market Analysis, by Key Treatment4.1 Introduction4.2 Therapeutic Treatment4.3 Surgical Treatment Chapter 5 Global Malignant Ascites Treatment Market, By Type of Application5.1 Overview5.2 Ovarian Cancer5.3 Breast Cancer5.4 Gastrointestinal Cancer5.5 Colorectal Cancer5.6 Carcinoma of Unknown Primary5.7 Other Cancers Chapter 6 Global Malignant Ascites Treatment Market, By Geography6.1 Preface6.2 North America6.3 Europe6.4 Asia Pacific6.5 Latin America6.6 Middle East and Africa Chapter 7 Company Profiles7.1 AstraZeneca plc7.2 Baxter International Inc.7.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company7.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG7.5 Merit Medical Systems, Inc.7.6 Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG7.7 Pfizer, Inc.7.8 Novartis AG7.9 GI SupplyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8uycu1

