Outlook On The Low-Code Development Platform North American Market To 2025 - Industry Analysis And Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Low-Code Development Platform Market By Component, By Application, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Low-Code Development Platform Market is expected to witness market growth of 23.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).Low-code defines a collection of tools used to dynamically build complete programs using a drag-and-drop interface rather than creating thousands of complex code lines. With low-code, business users and IT will work together to create applications with modern user interfaces, integrations, details, workflows and business logic to achieve business results in record time.With low-code application development tools, companies can build new, beautiful software apps that employees really appreciate. Contemporary design models, combined with an elegant low-code visual programming interface, make application creation simple for both technical and citizen developers alike. The developers can extract additional value from existing structures and data through new mobile and web interfaces that help to execute business processes and boost productivity across the enterprise.With a low-code platform, it is convenient to design immersive front end UIs that validate the brand while implementing best practices for accessibility and usability, on-line and offline performance, agile architecture, scalability and security. For IT staff, a low-code application development framework may automate testing, make device integration or third-party APIs a snapshot, and greatly boost iterative input and testing to enable continuous software delivery.Low-code application development tools provide IT with in-house technologies to modernize existing ERP, CRM, and other core applications without compromising day-to-day operations. Incorporating advanced technologies for microservice design and containers and harnessing team-based DevOps solutions to automated service delivery, IT can upgrade or modernize existing systems when required without losing flexibility, scalability or efficiency.Based on Component, the market is segmented into Platform and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Web-based, Desktop & Server-based and Mobile-based. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu RunMyProcess), Siemens AG (Mendix), Appian Corporation, K2 Software, Inc., QuickBase, Inc., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 North America Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Component1.4.2 North America Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Application1.4.3 North America Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Deployment Type1.4.4 North America Low-Code Development Platform Market, by End User1.4.5 North America Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Country1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Oct - 2020,May) Leading Players Chapter 4. North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component4.1 North America Low-Code Development Platform (Without Services) Market by Country4.2 North America Low-Code Development Platform Services Market by Country Chapter 5. North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical5.1 North America BFSI Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country5.2 North America IT & Telecom Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country5.3 North America Healthcare Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country5.4 North America Retail & eCommerce Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country5.5 North America Government & Defense Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country5.6 North America Energy & Utilities Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country5.7 North America Manufacturing Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country5.8 North America Other Industry Vertical Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country Chapter 6. North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type6.1 North America Low-Code Development Platform Web-based Market by Country6.2 North America Low-Code Development Platform Desktop & Server-based Market by Country6.3 North America Low-Code Development Platform Mobile-based Market by Country Chapter 7. North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type7.1 North America On-premise Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country7.2 North America Cloud Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country Chapter 8. North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country8.1 US Low-Code Development Platform Market8.1.1 US Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component8.1.2 US Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical8.1.3 US Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type8.1.4 US Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type8.2 Canada Low-Code Development Platform Market8.2.1 Canada Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component8.2.2 Canada Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical8.2.3 Canada Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type8.2.4 Canada Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type8.3 Mexico Low-Code Development Platform Market8.3.1 Mexico Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component8.3.2 Mexico Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical8.3.3 Mexico Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type8.4 Mexico Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type8.5 Rest of North America Low-Code Development Platform Market8.5.1 Rest of North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component8.5.2 Rest of North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical8.5.3 Rest of North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type8.5.4 Rest of North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 Salesforce.com, Inc.9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Regional Analysis9.1.4 Research & Development Expense9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments9.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.1.6 SWOT Analysis9.2 Microsoft Corporation9.3 Oracle Corporation9.4 Pegasystems, Inc.9.5 Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu RunMyProcess)9.6 Siemens AG (Mendix)9.7 Appian Corporation9.8 K2 Software, Inc.9.9 QuickBase, Inc.9.10 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7r28y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-low-code-development-platform-north-american-market-to-2025---industry-analysis-and-forecast-301167818.html

SOURCE Research and Markets