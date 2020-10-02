Outlook On The Low-Code Development Platform Industry In Asia Pacific To 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market By Component, By Application, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market is expected to witness market growth of 27.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).Low-code platforms designed for business users distribute as fewer code as possible, offering a platform where business users can build apps. Through these platforms, company customers are citizen developers, people who do not have a functioning knowledge of any programming language or coding in general, but are able to build applications using the software. The reason these systems are called low-code platforms is that they are built to address much of the needs of citizens' users. There will, however, be cases in which the citizen developer will need the assistance of the individual developer to build and deploy the functionality they need.Innovation-focused methods are best tailored to businesses working in a bi-modal environment. The engineering initiatives of the bi-modal teams rely more entirely on the front end, aiming to add additional features to existing networks rather than modernize core systems. Although bi-modal IT tools that meet short-term innovation goals as the business expands and needs change and scale, these approaches fall short in line with the increasing digital delivery requirements of the enterprise.There are no restrictions on enterprise low-code application platforms. They make it easy to install and combine enterprise-class applications and frameworks with cloud infrastructure. It is possible to develop operational systems for organizations, core digital services or digital experiences that support millions of consumers. Enterprise low-code also provides high performance, scalability, fast availability, disaster recovery, stability, and more.Based on Component, the market is segmented into Platform and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Web-based, Desktop & Server-based and Mobile-based. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Companies Profiled

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu RunMyProcess)

Siemens AG (Mendix)

Appian Corporation

K2 Software, Inc.

QuickBase, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Component1.4.2 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Application1.4.3 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Deployment Type1.4.4 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market, by End User1.4.5 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Country1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Oct - 2020,May) Leading Players Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component4.1 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform (Without Services) Market by Country4.2 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Services Market by Country Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical5.1 Asia Pacific BFSI Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country5.2 Asia Pacific IT & Telecom Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country5.3 Asia Pacific Healthcare Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country5.4 Asia Pacific Retail & eCommerce Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country5.5 Asia Pacific Government & Defense Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country5.6 Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country5.7 Asia Pacific Manufacturing Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country5.8 Asia Pacific Other Industry Vertical Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type6.1 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Web-based Market by Country6.2 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Desktop & Server-based Market by Country6.3 Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Mobile-based Market by Country Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type7.1 Asia Pacific On-premise Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country7.2 Asia Pacific Cloud Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country8.1 China Low-Code Development Platform Market8.1.1 China Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component8.1.2 China Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical8.1.3 China Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type8.1.4 China Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type8.2 Japan Low-Code Development Platform Market8.2.1 Japan Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component8.2.2 Japan Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical8.2.3 Japan Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type8.2.4 Japan Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type8.3 India Low-Code Development Platform Market8.3.1 India Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component8.3.2 India Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical8.3.3 India Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type8.3.4 India Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type8.4 South Korea Low-Code Development Platform Market8.4.1 South Korea Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component8.4.2 South Korea Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical8.4.3 South Korea Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type8.4.4 South Korea Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type8.5 Australia Low-Code Development Platform Market8.5.1 Australia Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component8.5.2 Australia Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical8.5.3 Australia Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type8.5.4 Australia Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type8.6 Singapore Low-Code Development Platform Market8.6.1 Singapore Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component8.6.2 Singapore Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical8.6.3 Singapore Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type8.6.4 Singapore Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type8.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market8.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component8.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical8.7.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type8.7.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type Chapter 9. Company Profiles

