Outlook On The Logistics Robots Global Market To 2025 - Impact Of COVID-19

The global logistics robots market grew at a CAGR of around 25% during 2014-2019. Logistics robots are self-directed floating devices utilized in warehouses and storage facilities to organize and transport products, a process which is known as intralogistics. These robots automate the process of storing and moving goods as they pass through the supply chain, improve the efficiency of logistics operations and reduce labor, machinery and maintenance costs. They also enhance human-machine collaboration and assist companies in complying with various workers' safety regulations. Logistics robots lead to significant productivity gains and profitability as compared to conventional counterparts, such as forklifts, due to which their demand is escalating around the world.An increase in the number of logistics and warehousing companies that are incorporating robots to improve speed and efficiency and remain competitive in the market are propelling the demand for logistics robots worldwide. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies, such as robotic warehousing and logistics technologies, is growing on account of the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries to prevent the transmission of the pandemic. This can also be accredited to the temporary closure of manufacturing units, disruptions in the supply chain and labor shortage. Apart from this, due to the increasing internet penetration and a rising preference for online shopping, the e-commerce sector is burgeoning, especially in emerging economies. Organizations in this sector are emphasizing on improving the packaging quality, concentrating on timely delivery and deploying logistics robots, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global logistics robots market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Asic Robotics AG, Clearpath Robotics Inc., FANUC Corporation, Fetch Robotics Inc., Kion Group AG, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.), Omron Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and Yaskawa Electric Corporation. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global logistics robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global logistics robots market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the robot type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operation area?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global logistics robots market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Logistics Robots Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Component6.1 Hardware6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Software6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Robot Type7.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Automated Guided Vehicles7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Robotic Arms7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Function8.1 Pick and Place8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Loading and Unloading8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Packing and Co-Packing8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Shipment and Delivery8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Operation Area9.1 Factory Logistics Robots9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Warehouse Logistics Robots9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Outdoor Logistics Robots9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry10.1 E-Commerce10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Healthcare10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Retail10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Food and Beverages10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Automotive10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast10.6 Others10.6.1 Market Trends10.6.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.1.1 United States11.1.1.1 Market Trends11.1.1.2 Market Forecast11.1.2 Canada11.1.2.1 Market Trends11.1.2.2 Market Forecast11.2 Asia Pacific11.2.1 China11.2.1.1 Market Trends11.2.1.2 Market Forecast11.2.2 Japan11.2.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2.2 Market Forecast11.2.3 India11.2.3.1 Market Trends11.2.3.2 Market Forecast11.2.4 South Korea11.2.4.1 Market Trends11.2.4.2 Market Forecast11.2.5 Australia11.2.5.1 Market Trends11.2.5.2 Market Forecast11.2.6 Indonesia11.2.6.1 Market Trends11.2.6.2 Market Forecast11.2.7 Others11.2.7.1 Market Trends11.2.7.2 Market Forecast11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.1.1 Market Trends11.3.1.2 Market Forecast11.3.2 France11.3.2.1 Market Trends11.3.2.2 Market Forecast11.3.3 United Kingdom11.3.3.1 Market Trends11.3.3.2 Market Forecast11.3.4 Italy11.3.4.1 Market Trends11.3.4.2 Market Forecast11.3.5 Spain11.3.5.1 Market Trends11.3.5.2 Market Forecast11.3.6 Russia11.3.6.1 Market Trends11.3.6.2 Market Forecast11.3.7 Others11.3.7.1 Market Trends11.3.7.2 Market Forecast11.4 Latin America11.4.1 Brazil11.4.1.1 Market Trends11.4.1.2 Market Forecast11.4.2 Mexico11.4.2.1 Market Trends11.4.2.2 Market Forecast11.4.3 Others11.4.3.1 Market Trends11.4.3.2 Market Forecast11.5 Middle East and Africa11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country11.5.3 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Strengths12.3 Weaknesses12.4 Opportunities12.5 Threats 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers14.4 Degree of Competition14.5 Threat of New Entrants14.6 Threat of Substitutes 15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 ABB Ltd.16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.1.3 Financials 16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.2 Asic Robotics AG16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.3 Clearpath Robotics Inc.16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.4 Fanuc Corporation16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.5 Fetch Robotics Inc.16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.6 Kion Group AG16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.6.3 Financials 16.3.7 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.7.3 Financials 16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.8 Omron Corporation16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.8.3 Financials 16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.9 Toshiba Corporation16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9.3 Financials 16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.10 Yaskawa Electric Corporation16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.10.3 FinancialsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/20lx8j

