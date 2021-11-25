Outlook On The Laser Cleaning Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Coherent, Trumpf And Laserax Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laser Cleaning Market (2021-2027) by Laser Type, Application, Power, Component, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laser Cleaning Market (2021-2027) by Laser Type, Application, Power, Component, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laser Cleaning Market is estimated to be USD 606 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 766.34 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.99%.The key factor driving the growth of the global laser cleaning market is increased inclination to Laser cleaning over the traditional approach. The burgeoning demand for Laser cleaning in various applications such as industrial use, conservation, and restoration contributes to the growth of the market. The exponentially growing automotive industry is the vital factor fuelling the market growth, also rising use of laser cleaning systems in art restoration and conservation is escalating the demand for laser cleaning.However, the growth of the global Laser cleaning market is being hindered by high costs and a lack of technical skills worldwide. Nonetheless, the increasing use of Laser cleaning for different applications will generate high revenue opportunities for target market players. Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Commercial & Automotive Industries

More Efficient than Traditional Methods

Increasing Use of Laser Cleaning Systems in Art Restoration and Conservation

Restraints

High Procedure Cost

Lack of Technical Expertise

Opportunities

Increasing Demand in Various Applications

Increasing Need for Industrial and Archaeological Cleaning and Restoration

Challenges

Low-Profit Margins during Covid-19 crisis

Technical Complexities in High-Powered Lasers

The Global Laser Cleaning Market is segmented based on Laser Type, Application, Power, Component, and Geography. Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Coherent, Trumpf, IPG Photonics, Clean Laser systems, Advanced Laser Technology (ALT), General Lasertronics, Laserax, White Lion Dry Ice & Laser Cleaning Technology, Anilox Roll Cleaning Systems, Laser Photonics, etc. Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why Buy This Report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Laser Cleaning Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry. The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool. Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.4 Challenges4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Laser Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Gas Lasers6.2.1 CO2 Laser6.2.2 Excimer Lasers6.3 Solid Lasers6.3.1 Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) Laser6.3.2 Fiber Laser 7 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Conservation and Restoration7.2.1 Art and Heritage Restoration7.2.1.1 Antique Collections7.2.1.2 Art Galleries and Museums7.2.2 Infrastructure7.2.2.1 Heritage Buildings7.2.2.2 Non-Heritage Properties7.3 Cleaning Process7.3.1 Automotive Parts7.3.2 Aerospace and Aircraft7.4 Industrial Usage7.4.1 Nuclear Plant7.4.2 Refineries7.4.3 Power Plant Parts 8 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Power8.1 Introduction8.2 Low Power8.3 Mid Power8.4 High Power 9 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Component9.1 Introduction9.2 Hardware9.3 Software9.4 Services 10 Global Laser Cleaning Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 South America10.3.1 Brazil10.3.2 Argentina10.4 Europe10.4.1 UK10.4.2 France10.4.3 Germany10.4.4 Italy10.4.5 Spain10.4.6 Rest of Europe10.5 Asia-Pacific10.5.1 China10.5.2 Japan10.5.3 India10.5.4 Indonesia10.5.5 Malaysia10.5.6 South Korea10.5.7 Australia10.5.8 Russia10.5.9 Rest of APAC10.6 Rest of the World10.6.1 Qatar10.6.2 Saudi Arabia10.6.3 South Africa10.6.4 United Arab Emirates10.6.5 Latin America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Competitive Quadrant11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Competitive Scenario11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements11.3.4 Investments & Fundings 12 Company Profiles12.1 Coherent Inc.12.2 Trumpf12.3 IPG Photonics12.4 Clean Lasersysteme12.5 Advanced Laser Technology (ALT)12.6 General Lasertronics12.7 Laserax12.8 White Lion Dry Ice & Laser Cleaning Technology12.9 Anilox Roll Cleaning Systems12.10 Laser Photonics12.11 SPI Lasers12.12 P-Laser12.13 Laserax12.14 LASCAM12.15 Allied Scientific Pro (ASP)12.16 Andritz Powerlase 13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwxsnd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-laser-cleaning-global-market-to-2027---featuring-coherent-trumpf-and-laserax-among-others-301432183.html

SOURCE Research and Markets