Outlook On The Laboratory Automation Global Market To 2028 - By Application, End-user, Product Type And Region

The author suggests that the global laboratory automation market is predicted to display growth at a CAGR of 5.14% over the assessed period 2021-2028.Factors such as better than non-automated laboratories, the advancement of laboratory systems, and the surge in R&D sectors, are majorly driving the progress of the studied market. Additionally, growth in investments in pharma and biotech companies and demand for high accuracy with less turnaround period, are factors generating multiple opportunities for the laboratory automation market. However, physical constraints, costly setup processes, and technology integration challenges negatively impact the market's future growth. The global laboratory automation market encompasses the regions of North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.The Asia-Pacific is likely to showcase the fastest growth rate in the global laboratory automation market during the considered period 2021-2028. In China, the rising pharmaceutical industry, along with surging research in genomics, are motivating the studied market's progress. Further, several companies are manufacturing high-quality instruments for diagnostic purposes, including diagnosing infectious conditions by genomic technique. Additionally, the US-based Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening is establishing its operations in China. Therefore, the above-stated factors are likely to propel the laboratory automation market across the APAC region. The key enterprises engaged in the market are Agilent Technologies Inc, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Tecan Group Ltd, Perkinelmer Inc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Synchron Lab Automation, and Hudson Robotics Inc. Perkinelmer Inc is among the leading providers of services, products, and solutions for diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, and laboratory activities. Its business segments include discovery and analytical solutions, and human health. Among the various solutions, automated liquid handling solutions that the company offers reduce errors, decrease hand-on time, and increase throughput and reproducibility. The company also concentrates on developing diagnostics tools and applications that help detect diseases earlier and accelerate the discovery and development of new therapies. It has a presence in more than 150 countries. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Laboratory Automation Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Market Definition2.2. Key Insights2.2.1. Clinical Diagnostics is the Largest Application in the Market2.2.2. Research Institutes is the Fastest-Growing End-User in the Market2.2.3. Equipment is the Largest Product Type in the Laboratory Automation Market2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat of Substitute2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Market Drivers2.6.1. Better Than Non-Automated Laboratories2.6.2. Advancement of Laboratory Systems2.6.3. Rise in Research & Development Sector2.7. Market Restraints2.7.1. Costly Setup Process2.7.2. Physical Constraints2.7.3. Technology Integration Challenge2.8. Market Opportunities2.8.1. Growth in Investments in Pharma and Biotech Companies2.8.2. Demand for High Accuracy With Less Turnaround Period2.9. Key Strategic Developments2.9.1. Mergers & Acquisitions2.9.2. Product Launch & Developments2.9.3. Partnership, Contract/Agreement, & Collaboration2.9.4. Business Expansion2.10. Impact of Coronavirus on Laboratory Automation Market 3. Global Laboratory Automation Market Outlook - by Application3.1. Clinical Diagnostics3.2. Drug Discovery3.3. Genomics Solutions3.4. Proteomics Solutions 4. Global Laboratory Automation Market Outlook - by End-User4.1. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries4.2. Research Institutes4.3. Other End-Users 5. Global Laboratory Automation Market Outlook - by Product Type5.1. Equipment5.1.1. Automated Liquid Handlers5.1.2. Automated Plate Handlers5.1.3. Robotic Arms5.1.4. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (Asrs)5.1.5. Analyzers5.2. Software5.2.1. Laboratory Information Management Systems5.2.2. Laboratory Information System5.2.3. Chromatography Data System5.2.4. Electronic Lab Notebook5.2.5. Scientific Data Management System 6. Global Laboratory Automation Market - Regional Outlook6.1. North America6.1.1. Market by Application6.1.2. Market by End-User6.1.3. Market by Product Type6.1.4. Country Analysis6.1.4.1. United States6.1.4.2. Canada6.2. Europe6.2.1. Market by Application6.2.2. Market by End-User6.2.3. Market by Product Type6.2.4. Country Analysis6.2.4.1. United Kingdom6.2.4.2. Germany6.2.4.3. France6.2.4.4. Spain6.2.4.5. Italy6.2.4.6. Russia6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe6.3. Asia-Pacific6.3.1. Market by Application6.3.2. Market by End-User6.3.3. Market by Product Type6.3.4. Country Analysis6.3.4.1. China6.3.4.2. Japan6.3.4.3. India6.3.4.4. South Korea6.3.4.5. Asean Countries6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific6.4. Latin America6.4.1. Market by Application6.4.2. Market by End-User6.4.3. Market by Product Type6.4.4. Country Analysis6.4.4.1. Brazil6.4.4.2. Mexico6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America6.5. Middle East and Africa6.5.1. Market by Application6.5.2. Market by End-User6.5.3. Market by Product Type6.5.4. Country Analysis6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates6.5.4.2. Turkey6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia6.5.4.4. South Africa6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Becton Dickinson and Company7.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc7.3. Danaher Corporation7.4. Hudson Robotics Inc7.5. Synchron Lab Automation7.6. Agilent Technologies Inc7.7. Siemens Healthineers AG7.8. Tecan Group Ltd7.9. Perkinelmer Inc7.10. F Hoffmann-La Roche AG7.11. Abbott Laboratories 8. Research Methodology & Scope8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables8.1.1. Objectives of Study8.1.2. Scope of Study8.2. Sources of Data8.2.1. Primary Data Sources8.2.2. Secondary Data Sources8.3. Research Methodology8.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market8.3.2. Identification of Data Sources8.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants8.3.4. Data Collection8.3.5. Data Validation & AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oy8hxr

