Outlook On The Kegerators Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Avanti Products, Danby Products And Felix Storch Among Others

The global kegerators market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Also known as beer dispensers and beer dispensing devices, kegerators are refrigerators widely used to store and dispense kegs that contain beer and other carbonated drinks. These refrigerators assist in keeping the contents of kegs fresh and carbonated for an extended period. Besides this, they help retain the taste and quality of different beverages. Consequently, they find applications in commercial spaces, such as bars, hotels and restaurants. Nowadays, kegerators are also gaining popularity for dispensing wine, cold brew coffee and kombucha with modifications.The significant millennial population, inflating disposable incomes and the escalating demand for low-alcoholic content beverages are driving the sales of craft beer across the globe. This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the kegerators market. Apart from this, as kegerators consume energy while dispensing and brewing craft beer and other beverages, leading manufacturers are coming up with energy-efficient product variants to expand their existing consumer base. These players are also investing in research and development (R&D) to introduce kegerators with features such as LED lighting, 100% CFC free, reversible door, digital thermostat, frost-free operation, complete tap kit, multiple-tap system and convertible to a refrigerator, which is strengthening the growth of the market. However, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), consequent lockdowns in various countries and temporary closure of the manufacturing units have negatively influenced the market growth. The market will experience growth once lockdown restrictions are uplifted in these countries. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global kegerators market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Avanti Products (Croda International Inc.), Danby Products, DCS by Fisher and Paykel Appliances, Felix Storch Inc., Haier Group Corporation, Krups (Groupe SEB), Living Direct (Ferguson LLC), Nostalgia Products, US Cooler and Versonel. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

