Outlook On The Intrathecal Pumps Global Market To 2028 - By Type, Application And Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intrathecal Pumps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Constant Rate Pump, Programmable Pump); Application (Chronic Pain, Spasticity Management) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The intrathecal pumps market is expected to reach US$ 513.24 million by 2028 from US$ 357.38 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2028.

The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic conditions, advantages of intrathecal pumps over oral medications, and rise in geriatric population are among the major factors boosting the market growth. However, the lack of awareness regarding advanced pain management techniques and high cost of intrathecal pumps hampers the market growth.An intrathecal pump is a high-accuracy medical device that is implanted to relive chronic pain by inserting small amount of medicine directly into the intrathecal space. Intrathecal space is an area surrounding the spinal cord. Intrathecal pumps prevent the pain signals from being perceived by the brain. The pumps are surgically placed under the abdominal skin and deliver pain medication through a catheter. When compared to oral medicines, intrathecal pumps require much less medication. Pain pumps require around 1/300 the quantity of medicine required by oral meds. Advances in technology, such as the ability of a pump to deliver medicines directly to the site of most need, greater potency, reduced systemic exposure, and the amount necessary to provide the desired pharmacologic effect, are projected to drive market expansion. For example, Flowonix Medicals launched a 40 mL pump for delivering medicines into the intrathecal space; the delivery device utilises a valve-gated, pressure-driven delivery mechanism and also has a battery life of more than ten years, which may help decrease the need for future surgical procedures.The intrathecal pumps market by type is segmented into constant rate pumps, and programmable pumps. The constant rate pumps segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and however, programmable pumps is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the market during the forecast period.

The intrathecal pumps market, based on application, is segmented into chronic pain and spasticity management. In 2021, the chronic pain segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market; however, the spasticity segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Reasons to buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Global Intrathecal Pumps Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology

4. Intrathecal Pumps Market- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.2.6 Experts Opinion 5. Intrathecal Pumps Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Other Chronic Conditions5.1.2 Advantages of Intrathecal Pumps over Oral Medications5.1.3 Rise in Geriatric Population5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Advanced Pain Management Techniques5.2.2 High Cost of Intrathecal Pumps5.3 Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Government Support for Developments in Medical Technologies5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Integration of Healthcare IT with Medical Devices5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Intrathecal Pumps Market- Global Analysis6.1 Global Intrathecal Pumps Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Intrathecal Pumps Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Intrathecal Pumps Market Analysis - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Intrathecal Pumps Market Revenue Share, By Type (2021 and 2028)7.3 Constant Rate Pump7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Constant Rate Pump: Intrathecal Pumps Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Programmable Pump7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Programmable Pump: Intrathecal Pumps Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Intrathecal Pumps Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Intrathecal Pumps Market, by End Users 2021 & 2028 (%)8.3 Chronic Pain8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Chronic Pain: Intrathecal Pumps Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 Spasticity Management8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Spasticity Management: Intrathecal Pumps Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Global Intrathecal Pumps Market - Geographic Analysis 10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Intrathecal Pumps Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Intrathecal Pumps Market- Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Growth Strategies in the Intrathecal Pumps Market (%)11.3 Organic Developments11.3.1 Overview11.4 Inorganic Developments11.4.1 Overview 12. Company Profiles12.1 Medtronic12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Smiths Medical12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 FLOWONIX MEDICAL INC12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Teleflex Incorporated12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Durect Corporation12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Medallion Therapeutics, Inc.12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Abbott12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Baxter International Inc.12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix

