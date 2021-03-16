Outlook On The Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Global Market To 2030 - Identify Growth Segments For Investment

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance, Reinsurance and Insurance Brokerage Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers) market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market is expected to grow from $5227.08 billion in 2020 to $5847.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7404.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers)? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers) market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers) market section of the report gives context. It compares the insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers) market with other segments of the financial services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers) indicators comparison.

Major companies in the insurance, reinsurrance and insurance brokerage market include Unitedhealth Group; AXA; Munich Re; Allianz and Generali.The insurance, reinsurrance and insurance brokerage market consists of sales of insurance by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in providing insurance and related activities such as underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) policies, insurance brokerage and reinsurance. The insurance industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry. Some insurance firms may offer other services financial or otherwise. Contributions and premiums are set on the basis of actuarial calculations of probable payouts based on risk factors from experience tables and expected investment returns on reserves. The value of the market is based on the premiums paid by those insured, both commercial and personal as well as the fees or commissions paid to brokers. The insurance market is segmented into insurance; insurance brokers & agents and reinsurance. North America was the largest region in the global insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global insurance, reinsurance and insurance brokerage market.Peer-to-peer insurance is gradually gaining prominence both in emerging and developed markets driven by reduced cost of premium in emerging countries resulting from improved internet penetration in those regions. Peer-to-peer insurance is based on pooling insurance premiums of participating individuals that can be used to compensate future uncertain losses and share the left-over amount among participants. It aims to reduce premium and overhead costs than traditional Insurance Providers, decrease inefficiencies and increase transparency of businesses.The rapid growth in internet penetration and increased risks associated with internet use for critical transactions is driving the demand for cyber insurance. Cyber insurance covers internet-based risks and risks related to information technology infrastructure. It also covers property theft, business interruption, software and data loss, cyber extortion, network failure liability, cyber-crime and physical asset damage. For example, according to a report by McAfee and Center for Strategic and International Studies in 2018, cybercrimes costed businesses $600 billion globally. To capitalize on the concerns associated with cybercrimes, insurers are offering cyber insurance to customers to businesses with high exposure to cyberattacks. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services4.2. Key Features and Differentiators4.3. Development Products 5. Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain5.2. Distribution5.3. End Customers 6. Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Trends And Strategies 8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage 9. Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Size And Growth9.1. Market Size9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market9.2.2. Restraints On The Market9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market9.3.2. Restraints On The Market 10. Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)10.2. Global Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region10.3. Global Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Segmentation11.1. Global Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market, Segmentation By Type11.2. Global Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market, Segmentation By Mode11.3. Global Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market, Segmentation By End User

12. Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Segments12.1. Global Insurance Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Life Insurance; Property & Casualty Insurance; Health & Medical Insurance12.2. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Insurance Agencies; Insurance Brokers; Bancassurance; Other Intermediaries12.3. Global Reinsurance Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Property & Casualty Reinsurance; Life & Health Reinsurance 13. Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Metrics13.1. Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global13.2. Per Capita Average Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market

15. Western Europe Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market

16. Eastern Europe Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market

17. North America Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market

18. South America Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market

19. Middle East Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market

20. Africa Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market

21. Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market Competitive Landscape21.1. Competitive Market Overview21.2. Market Shares21.3. Company Profiles21.3.1. Unitedhealth Group21.3.1.1. Company Overview21.3.1.2. Products And Services21.3.1.3. Strategy21.3.1.4. Financial Performance21.3.2. AXA21.3.2.1. Company Overview21.3.2.2. Products And Services21.3.2.3. Strategy21.3.2.4. Financial Performance21.3.3. Munich Re21.3.3.1. Company Overview21.3.3.2. Products And Services21.3.3.3. Strategy21.3.3.4. Financial Performance21.3.4. Allianz21.3.4.1. Company Overview21.3.4.2. Products And Services21.3.4.3. Strategy21.3.4.4. Financial Performance21.3.5. Generali21.3.5.1. Company Overview21.3.5.2. Products And Services21.3.5.3. Strategy21.3.5.4. Financial Performance 22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market 23. Market Background: Financial Services Market23.1. Financial Services Market Characteristics23.2. Financial Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global23.3. Global Financial Services Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)23.4. Global Financial Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region23.5. Global Financial Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion) 24. Recommendations24.1. Global Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market In 2025- Growth Countries24.2. Global Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market In 2025- Growth Segments24.3. Global Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market In 2025- Growth Strategies 25. Appendix25.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report25.2. Abbreviations25.3. Currencies25.4. Research Inquiries25.5. The Publisher 26. Copyright And DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9563

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-insurance-reinsurance-and-insurance-brokerage-global-market-to-2030---identify-growth-segments-for-investment-301248710.html

SOURCE Research and Markets