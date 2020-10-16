Outlook On The Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Global Market To 2026 - By Type, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market - By Type (Anodic inhibitors, Cathodic inhibitors), By Application (Oil and gas industry, Water treatment plants, Surgery)- Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Corrosion is an oxidation reaction with the environment that results in dissolution of metal surface. Corrosion causes deterioration of the metal. Corrosion inhibitors are substance that form barrier between the environment and metal surface thus preventing the corrosion. Inhibitors can be either organic or inorganic in nature. Organic inhibitors are the organic compounds used for the process of adsorption. The adsorption process in turn forms a film thereby protecting metal or material from corrosion.The report provides a comprehensive view on the inorganic corrosion inhibitor market we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the inorganic corrosion inhibitor market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.Inorganic inhibitors are majorly finds its applications in waste water treatment. This factor drives the growth of inorganic corrosion inhibitor market. Wide use of inorganic corrosion inhibitors in piping of oil and gas fuels the growth of market. However, introduction of ceramic and plastic pipes that possess high durability and corrosion free environment, is expected to replace the metal pipes this may impede the growth of inorganic corrosion inhibitor market. Nevertheless, ongoing research for development of chromium and lead free inhibitors is likely to open new opportunities for the market in the near future.Based on types the inorganic corrosion inhibitors market can be segmented as anodic and cathodic inhibitors. Anodic inhibitors also known as passivation inhibitors block anode reaction forming film adsorbed on the metal surface. Cathodic reactions forms insoluble compounds which acts as barrier by blocking the cathodic reaction. Inorganic corrosion inhibitors have wide applications in oil and gas industry and in water treatment plants. North America dominated the inorganic corrosion inhibitor market owing to rapidly growing oil and gas industry and increasing shale gas exploration activity that utilize maximum inorganic inhibitors for the prevention of corrosion. Asia Pacific and Latin America are fastest growing markets and estimated to experience lucrative growth in the forecast period. This mainly contributes to high demand for inorganic inhibitors from water treatment, automobile, oil and gas industries. In Europe, inorganic inhibitors are restricted, due to presence of zinc which impact on environment.GE Water, BASF SE, Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd, AkzoNobel, Cortec Corporation, Champion Technologies Inc, Ashland Inc, Henkel, Dow Chemical Co, W.R Grace Co., Solutia Inc, Daubert Cromwell LLC and Ecolab among others are some of the major players in the organic corrosion inhibitors market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description and Scope1.2. Research Scope1.3. Research Methodology1.3.1. Market Research Process1.3.2. Market Research Methodology 2. Executive Summary2.1. Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)2.2. Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market: Snapshot 3. Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market - Industry Analysis3.1. Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market: Market Dynamics3.2. Market Drivers3.2.1. Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Applications in waste water treatment3.2.2. Wide use of inorganic corrosion inhibitors in piping of oil and gas3.3. Restraints3.3.1. Introduction of ceramic and plastic pipes that possess high durability and corrosion free environment3.4. Opportunities3.4.1. Research for development of chromium and lead-free inhibitors3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis3.6.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Type3.6.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Application3.6.3. Market attractiveness analysis by Region 4. Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market- Competitive Landscape4.1. Company market share analysis4.1.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market: company market share, 20194.2. Strategic development4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers4.2.2. New Type launches4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion4.3. Price trend analysis 5. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market -Type Analysis5.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market overview: By Type5.1.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market share, By Type,2018 and 20255.2. Anodic inhibitors5.2.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market by Anodic inhibitors, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)5.3. Cathodic inhibitors5.3.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market by Cathodic inhibitors, 2016-2026 (USD Billion) 6. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market -Application Analysis6.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market overview: By Application6.1.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market share, By Application, 2018 and 20256.2. Oil and gas industry6.2.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market by Oil and gas industry, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)6.3. Water treatment plants6.3.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market by Water treatment plants, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)6.4. Surgery6.4.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market by Surgery, 2016-2026 (USD Billion) 7. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market - Regional Analysis7.1. Global Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitor Market overview: by Region7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia Pacific7.5. Latin America7.6. The Middle East and Africa 8. Company Profiles8.1. GE Water8.1.1. Overview8.1.2. Financials8.1.3. Type portfolio8.1.4. Business Strategy8.1.5. Recent Developments8.2. BASF SE8.2.1. Overview8.2.2. Financials8.2.3. Type portfolio8.2.4. Business Strategy8.2.5. Recent Developments8.3. Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd8.3.1. Overview8.3.2. Financials8.3.3. Type portfolio8.3.4. Business Strategy8.3.5. Recent Developments8.4. AkzoNobel8.4.1. Overview8.4.2. Financials8.4.3. Type portfolio8.4.4. Business Strategy8.4.5. Recent Developments8.5. Cortec Corporation8.5.1. Overview8.5.2. Financials8.5.3. Type portfolio8.5.4. Business Strategy8.5.5. Recent Development8.6. Champion Technologies Inc8.6.1. Overview8.6.2. Financials8.6.3. Type portfolio8.6.4. Business Strategy8.6.5. Recent Development8.7. Ashland Inc8.7.1. Overview8.7.2. Financials8.7.3. Type portfolio8.7.4. Business Strategy8.7.5. Recent Development8.8. Henkel8.8.1. Overview8.8.2. Financials8.8.3. Type portfolio8.8.4. Business Strategy8.8.5. Recent Development8.9. Dow Chemical Co8.9.1. Overview8.9.2. Financials8.9.3. Type portfolio8.9.4. Business Strategy8.9.5. Recent Development8.10. W.R Grace Co8.10.1. Overview8.10.2. Financials8.10.3. Type portfolio8.10.4. Business Strategy8.10.5. Recent Development8.11. Solutia Inc8.11.1. Overview8.11.2. Financials8.11.3. Type portfolio8.11.4. Business Strategy8.11.5. Recent DevelopmentFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dexaq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-inorganic-corrosion-inhibitor-global-market-to-2026---by-type-application-and-region-301154081.html

SOURCE Research and Markets