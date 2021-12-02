Outlook On The Inhalation Anesthesia Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Application, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inhalation Anesthesia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inhalation anesthesia market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Inhalation anesthesia refers to the anesthetic medications that are induced for maintaining the levels of general anesthesia and sedation in the body during surgery. Some of the commonly used inhalation anesthetics include nitrous oxide, desflurane, isoflurane and sevoflurane. These anesthetics are administered using a laryngeal face airway and a tracheal tube connected to a vaporizer. They are highly effective in small doses and can induce respiratory depression, reduce the arterial blood pressure and increase cerebral blood flow when used in unmoderated quantities. In comparison to the traditionally used intravenous variants, inhalation anesthesia does not accumulate in the body and aids in preventing excessive dosage, while promoting normal functioning of the patient.The increasing prevalence of chronic medical disorders requiring surgical treatments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to ailments, such as cardiovascular, neurological, respiratory and degenerative disorders, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Hospitals and other ambulatory healthcare centers are widely using sevoflurane and other ether-based inhalation anesthetic agents with low pungency and non-irritant odor for patients with asthma or sensitive air passages.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of anesthesia recycling systems for extracting anesthetic compounds from hospital vents and operating rooms, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, anesthesia manufacturers are also producing variants with enhanced compatibility and minimal side-effects to cater to the requirements of patients sensitive to anesthetic agents. Other factors, including significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbvie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Halocarbon Products Corporation, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Piramal Enterprises Ltd. and Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global inhalation anesthesia market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global inhalation anesthesia market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global inhalation anesthesia market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Desflurane6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Sevoflurane6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Isoflurane6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Induction7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Maintenance7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End User8.1 Hospitals8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Abbvie Inc.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Baxter International Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Halocarbon Products Corporation14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 Merck KGaA14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 Piramal Enterprises Ltd.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.9 Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

