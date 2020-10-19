Outlook On The Infrastructure As A Service Global Market To 2025 - Featuring Fujitsu, Google & Oracle Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market grew at a CAGR of around 25% during 2014-2019. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing service through which infrastructural tools and services are provided to enterprises using the cloud and the internet. It gives access to the servers across geographical locations and eliminates the need for an on-site data center. It enables automated deployment of servers, processing power, networking and storage. IaaS is commonly used for the test and development of web-based applications, website hosting, storage, backup and recovery, big-data analysis and high-performance computing. It also offers various benefits, such as minimal costs of operation, rapid innovation and enhanced stability, reliability and supportability.The emerging trend of digitization, along with the rising adoption of cloud-computing services, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for cost-effective information technology (IT) infrastructure and faster data accessibility by various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, manufacturing and telecommunications, is also providing a boost to the market growth. The market is further driven by the widespread utilization of disaster recovery-as-a-service (DraaS) by organizations to protect their sensitive data and restore it effectively in case of a natural or man-made disaster. Additionally, the increasing deployment of hybrid cloud that is an integration of both private and public cloud is acting as another growth-inducing factor. This enables the organizations to process data at high-speed, share large amounts of information over the cloud and minimize the overall operational costs. Other factors, including various technological developments in the IT sector, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of wireless technology, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key player being Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), EMC Corporation, Fujitsu, Google LLC, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Profitbricks, Rackspace Hosting Inc., Red Hat Inc., Redcentric PLC, Vmware, etc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global Infrastructure-as-a-Service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global Infrastructure-as-a-Service market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Deployment Type6.1 Public Cloud6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Private Cloud6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Hybrid Cloud6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Solution7.1 Managed Hosting7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Disaster Recovery as a Service7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Storage as a Service7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Colocation7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Network Management7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Content Delivery7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 High Performance Computing as a Service7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast7.8 Others7.8.1 Market Trends7.8.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 SMBs8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Large Enterprises8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Vertical9.1 IT and Telecom9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Healthcare9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Retail and E-commerce9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Government and Defense9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Energy and Utilities9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Manufacturing9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast9.8 Others9.8.1 Market Trends9.8.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.2 Asia Pacific10.3 Europe10.4 Latin America10.5 Middle East and Africa 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4 EMC Corporation14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 Fujitsu 14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Google14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis 14.3.7 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 Microsoft Corporation14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Oracle Corporation14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 Profitbricks14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11 Rackspace Hosting, Inc.14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 Red Hat Inc.14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis 14.3.13 Redcentric PLC14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.13.3 Financials 14.3.14 Vmware14.3.14.1 Company Overview14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.14.3 Financials14.3.14.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6q6h7m

