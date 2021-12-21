Outlook On The Immunology Partnering Market From 2014 To 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Immunology Partnering 2014-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Immunology Partnering 2014-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the full collection of Immunology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Trends in Immunology partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Immunology partnering agreement structure

Immunology partnering contract documents

Top Immunology deals by value

Most active Immunology dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.The report takes readers through the comprehensive Immunology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Immunology deals.The report presents financial deal terms values for Immunology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals. Report Scope

Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Immunology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide. Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021 includes:

Trends in Immunology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Immunology deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 850 Immunology deal records

The leading Immunology deals by value since 2014

Most active Immunology dealmakers since 2014

The report includes deals for the following indications: AIDS, Allergy, Anaphylactic shock, Graft versus host disease, Inflammation, Other autoimmune, Scleroderma, Systemic lupus erythematosus, plus other immunology indications. In Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.The Global Immunology Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 850 immunology deals.

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Benefits

Global Immunology Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Immunology deal trends since 2014

Access Immunology deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Research hundreds of actual contracts between Immunology partner companies

Comprehensive access to over 850 links to actual Immunology deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Indepth review of Immunology deals entered into by the top 25 most active dealmakers

Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Identify key terms under which companies partner Immunology opportunities

Uncover companies actively partnering Immunology opportunities

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Trends in Immunology dealmaking2.1. Introduction2.2. Immunology partnering over the years2.3. Immunology partnering by deal type2.4. Immunology partnering by industry sector2.5. Immunology partnering by stage of development2.6. Immunology partnering by technology type2.7. Immunology partnering by therapeutic indication Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Immunology partnering3.1. Introduction3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Immunology partnering3.3. Immunology partnering headline values3.4. Immunology deal upfront payments3.5. Immunology deal milestone payments3.6. Immunology royalty rates Chapter 4 - Leading Immunology deals and dealmakers4.1. Introduction4.2. Most active in Immunology partnering4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Immunology4.4. Top Immunology deals by value Chapter 5 - Immunology contract document directory5.1. Introduction5.2. Immunology partnering deals where contract document available Chapter 6 - Immunology dealmaking by therapeutic target6.1. Introduction6.2. Deals by Immunology therapeutic target

Companies Mentioned

University of Dundee

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Integral Molecular

4D Pharma

Quest PharmaTech

Lead Pharma

Kineta

Rabin Medical Center (Beilinson Hospital)

Institute of Child Health

Grunenthal

EMD Serono

Hualan Genetic

Neovii Pharmaceuticals

Jnana Therapeutics

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Enterome Bioscience

Ewopharma

Cell Mogrify

Immatics US

Feldan Therapeutics

Science Exchange

GT Biopharma

Medical University of South Carolina

Tetra Bio-Pharma

The Hospital for Sick Children

Medentech

OncoImmune

Innovent Biologics

French National Genotyping Center

GeoVax

AirWare Labs

European Bioinformatics Institute

InflamaCORE

Centurion

Advanz Pharma

Oslo University Hospital

Hospital Pinnacle Clinical Research Center

Abbott Laboratories

National University of Singapore

MediGene

Repurpose.AI

EVOQ Therapeutics

Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research

Abreos Biosciences

Elpis Biomed

Nature Technology

R-Pharm

AbCellera

The Parker Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pk74u7

