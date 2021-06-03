Outlook On The Human Machine Interface Global Market To 2026 - By Component, Configuration, Technology Type, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Machine Interface Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human machine interface market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A human machine interface (HMI) is a component in electronic devices that allows the user to communicate and interact with the machine or the system efficiently. It is also referred as computer-human interface, man-machine interface (MMI) or human-computer interface.

HMI consists of various hardware and software components that translate user inputs into signals for the machine to generate results. It incorporates motion sensors, peripheral devices, speech-recognition interfaces and other devices through which information is shared using sound, sight, heat and touch. It assists in error reduction, increasing user satisfaction, efficiency and comfort. It also enhances overall productivity by reducing task saturation and physical and mental stress for the user. As a result, the technology is finding extensive applicability in the electronics, entertainment, medical and military sectors to integrate humans into intricate mechanical systems. Looking forward, the global human machine interface market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period (2021-2026).The rising trend of digitalization, along with the introduction of HTML5 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), are the key factors driving the growth of the market. HTML5 and IIOT enable end users to conveniently use new software programs and allow optimal monitoring of machinery and equipment across industries. Also, enterprises are increasingly focusing on generating customizable and useful interfaces to create more lucrative opportunities in the market. Additionally, there is an increasing preference for multi-touch screens and gadgets for augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), which is also driving the market further. Moreover, benefits such as the reduction in operating costs by substituting indicator lights, push buttons, selectors and replacing them with minimalistic tools and control features have increased the adoption of HMI systems across the globe.This report provides a deep insight into the global human machine interface market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the human machine interface market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, Honeywell International Inc, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, General Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kontron AG, Yokogawa Electric, Advantech Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments, Eaton Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Human Machine Interface Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Component5.5 Market Breakup by Configuration5.6 Market Breakup by Technology Type5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Component6.1 Hardware6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Basic HMI6.1.2.2 Advanced Panel-Based HMI6.1.2.3 Advanced PC-Based HMI6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Software6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Major Types6.2.2.1 On-Premise HMI6.2.2.2 Advanced Panel-Based HMI6.2.2.3 Advanced PC-Based HMI6.2.3 Market Forecast6.3 Services6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Configuration7.1 Embedded7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Standalone7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Technology Type8.1 Motion HMI8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Bionic HMI8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Tactile HMI8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Optical HMI8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Acoustic HMI8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry9.1 Packaging9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Food and Beverage9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Automotive9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Pharmaceuticals9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Utilities9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Metals and Mining9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Others9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia Pacific10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 ABB14.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric14.3.3 Honeywell International Inc14.3.4 Rockwell Automation14.3.5 Schneider Electric14.3.6 Siemens AG14.3.7 General Electric14.3.8 Robert Bosch GmbH14.3.9 Kontron AG 14.3.10 Yokogawa Electric 14.3.11 Advantech Co. Ltd. 14.3.12 Texas Instruments 14.3.13 Eaton CorporationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z903ha

