Outlook On The Hospital Mobile X-Ray Global Market To 2027 - Featuring StemMed, DMS Imaging And Carestream Health Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology; Configuration; Ward and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hospital Mobile mobile X-Ray market was valued at US$ 1,604.92 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 3,479.79 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2027.

The growth of the market is attributed to increasing awareness about early diagnosis and increasing rising prevalence of chronic conditions, and better patient experience. However, poor reimbursement for diagnostic equipment might hinders the growth of the market.X-ray technology is widely used in the healthcare system. It is, mostly used for diagnostic applications. The It is x-ray machines are used in healthcare as a part of radiography, radiotherapy, and fluoroscopic-type procedures. It is also commonly used for fast, and highly penetrating imaging, as well as and is usually used in high bone content areas. There are different types of X-ray machines for medical applications in the market, such as mobile, stationary, computed radiography, direct radiography, and others. These machines are installed in hospitals, & clinics, and diagnostic centers.Based on technology , the global hospital mobile X-ray market is segmented bifurcated into computed radiography and direct radiography. The computed radiography segment held the a largest share of the market in 2019, and the direct radiography segment is expected to register the a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on configuration, the global hospital mobile X-ray market is segmented bifurcated into fixed arm and rotating arm. In 2019, The the fixed arm segment held the a largest share of the market in 2019.

However, The the rotating arm segment is expected to grow at register a the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. In terms of ward , the global hospital mobile X-ray market is segmented into operating theaters, emergency departments, ICU and neonatal ICU, central X-ray departments, premature birth wards, and others. The operating theaters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the emergency departments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.American Heart Association, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Australian Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Devices, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are a few of the secondary sources referred to while preparing this the report on the global hospital mobile X-ray market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Global Hospital Mobile X-ray- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.1 Expert Opinions 5. Hospital Mobile X-ray Market- Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Early Diagnosis and Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions5.1.2 Better Patient Experience5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Poor Reimbursement for Diagnostic Equipment5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Rising Numbers of Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Integration of Advanced Algorithms for Superior Imaging5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Hospital Mobile X-ray Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Analysis - By Technology7.1 Overview7.2 Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Revenue Share, by Technology (2019 and 2027)7.3 Computed Radiography7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Computed Radiography: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.3.3 Computed Radiography: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units)7.4 Direct Radiography7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Direct Radiography: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4.3 Direct Radiography: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units) 8. Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Analysis - By Configuration8.1 Overview8.2 Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Revenue Share, by Configuration (2019 and 2027)8.3 Fixed Arm8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Fixed Arm: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Rotating Arm8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Rotating Arm: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Analysis - By Ward9.1 Overview9.2 Hospital Mobile X-ray Market Share, by Ward, 2019 and 2027, (%)9.3 Operating Theatres9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Operating Theatres: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 ICU and Neonatal ICU (Intensive Care Units)9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 ICU and Neonatal ICU (Intensive Care Units): Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Central X-Ray Departments9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Central X-Ray Departments: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.6 Emergency Departments9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Emergency Departments: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.7 Premature Birth Wards9.7.1 Overview9.7.2 Premature Birth Wards: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.8 Others9.8.1 Overview9.8.2 Others: Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Hospital Mobile X-ray Market - Geographic Analysis 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Hospital Mobile X-ray Market11.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 South and Central America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market- Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Organic and Inorganic Developments12.2.1 Overview 13. Company Profiles13.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 SEDECAL13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 IDETEC MEDICAL IMAGING13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 SternMed GmbH13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 DMS Imaging13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Carestream Health Inc.13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 INTERMEDICAL S.r.l. IMD Group13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 DELFT IMAGING13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 OR Technology13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndcf2z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-hospital-mobile-x-ray-global-market-to-2027---featuring-stemmed-dms-imaging-and-carestream-health-among-others-301442364.html

SOURCE Research and Markets