Outlook On The Hospital Linen Supply And Management Services Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Material, Service Provider, End-use And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital linen supply and management services market reached a value of US$ 8.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Hospital linen supply and management services are facilities offered by third-party organizations to ensure proper hygiene of towels, screens, curtains, mattresses, blankets, pillow covers, bedsheets, doctor coats, theatre cloths, and tablecloths. These services assist in managing clothes and reducing the risk of cross-contamination as compared to the in-house laundry that involves huge installation and maintenance overhead. Consequently, healthcare facilities worldwide are outsourcing hospital linen supply and management services to focus on their core operations and save time and costs for upgrading equipment.The rising demand for sophisticated healthcare facilities due to the growing prevalence of different diseases that require surgical interventions represents one of the main factors influencing the market. Moreover, the mass spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent increase in the need for hygienic intensive care unit (ICU) and inpatient beds is further bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, the easy availability of customized non-woven linens that are robust, economical, and lightweight and can be easily disinfected is also catalyzing the demand for hospital linen supply and management services across the globe. Furthermore, the leading market players are providing value-added services, such as uniform rental and waste removal systems, to attract a wider consumer base. The increasing set-up of government hospitals and private clinics is anticipated to present lucrative business opportunities to these players in the coming years and drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alsco Inc., Aramark, Celtic Linen, Cintas Corporation, Elizabethtown Laundry Company, Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd., Healthcare Services Group Inc., ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialist, Sobel Westex, STERIS plc., Tetsudo Linen Service Co. Ltd. and Unitex Textile Rental Services Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hospital linen supply and management services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hospital linen supply and management services market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hospital linen supply and management services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Bed Sheet and Pillow Covers6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Blanket6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Bed Covers6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Bathing and Cleaning Accessories6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Patient Repositioner6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Material7.1 Woven7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Non-Woven7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Service Provider8.1 In-house8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Contractual8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End Use9.1 Hospitals and Clinics9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Diagnostic Centers9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Others9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Alsco Inc.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2 Aramark15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Celtic Linen15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4 Cintas Corporation15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Elizabethtown Laundry Company15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Healthcare Services Group Inc.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialist15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9 Sobel Westex15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 STERIS plc.15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11 Tetsudo Linen Service Co. Ltd.15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.12 Unitex Textile Rental Services Inc.15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

