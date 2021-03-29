Outlook On The Home Gym Equipment Global Market To 2026 - Key Motivators, Restraints And Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Gym Equipment Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home gym equipment market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Home gym equipment is used to perform any fitness activity at home. They are used for exercise from the comfort of home settings, particularly strength and cardio training. These machines are sold through two sales channels - online and offline, which include retail stores, direct selling, websites, apps, e-commerce websites, and others.The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the home gym equipment market positively as the gym and other fitness institutes shut down due to the pandemic. Hence, consumers started looking to buy gym equipment for usage at home. Moreover, gyms and fitness centers began offering online classes through their websites and app, which also propagated the concept of home fitness regimes. The demand for home gym products increased on account of this, especially in Q2 and Q3 of 2020.The global home gym equipment market is segmented based on product type, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the home gym equipment market is fragmented into cardio equipment, which is further sub-segmented into ellipticals, treadmills, exercise bikes, and others; and strength training equipment, which is further sub-segmented into free weights, barbells & ladders, extensions, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the market is classified into online and offline.Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In the global fitness equipment market, the home gym equipment market has been impacted positively by the COVID-19 outbreak. In Europe, Italy recorded a growth in its fitness industry's quarterly sales in Q1 2020 by around 16%. In other countries in Europe, the growth of the fitness equipment market, which includes home gym equipment, particularly in the UK, was impacted by Brexit and its uncertainty for economic operations in the country. In Asia-Pacific, the trend in the manufacturing and sales of home gym equipment was linked mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic that affected China, India, and other countries immensely.Further, vendors are actively launching digitally advanced equipment. For instance, Nautilus launched the Gravitron chin/dip machine and variable stride elliptical, which increased competition concerning technological innovations in the home gym equipment market. Further, the company is expected to improve its products with eddy-current brake resistance systems with no noise and smooth running, telemetric heart rate monitoring on-screen, and digitally linked training programs. Market Segmentation:1. Global Home Gym Equipment Market Research and Analysis by Product Type2. Global Home Gym Equipment Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global home gym equipment market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global home gym equipment market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global home gym equipment market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Summary 1.1. Research Methods and Tools1.2. Market Breakdown1.2.1. By Segments1.2.2. By Geography 2. Market Overview and Insights 2.1. Scope of the Report2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends2.2.1. Key Findings2.2.2. Recommendations2.2.3. Conclusion 3. Competitive Landscape 3.1. Key Strategy Analysis3.2. Key Company Analysis3.2.1. Adidas AG3.2.1.1. Overview3.2.1.2. Financial Analysis3.2.1.3. SWOT Analysis3.2.1.4. Recent Developments3.2.2. Dyaco International3.2.2.1. Overview3.2.2.2. Financial Analysis3.2.2.3. SWOT Analysis3.2.2.4. Recent Developments3.2.3. ICON Health & Fitness3.2.3.1. Overview3.2.3.2. Financial Analysis3.2.3.3. SWOT Analysis3.2.3.4. Recent Developments3.2.4. Nautilus, Inc.3.2.4.1. Overview3.2.4.2. Financial Analysis3.2.4.3. SWOT Analysis3.2.4.4. Recent Developments3.2.5. TECHNOGYM S.p.A.3.2.5.1. Overview3.2.5.2. Financial Analysis3.2.5.3. SWOT Analysis3.2.5.4. Recent Developments 4. Market Determinants 4.1 Motivators4.2 Restraints4.1. Opportunities 5. Market Segmentation 5.1. Global Home Gym EquipmentMarket by Product Type5.1.1. Cardio Equipment5.1.1.1. Ellipticals5.1.1.2. Treadmills5.1.1.3. Exercise Bikes5.1.1.4. Others5.1.2. Strength Training Equipment5.1.2.1. Free Weights5.1.2.2. Barbells & Ladders5.1.2.3. Extension5.1.2.4. Others5.2. Global Home Gym Equipment Market by Distribution Channel5.2.1. Online5.2.2. Offline 6. Regional Analysis 6.1. North America6.1.1. US6.1.2. Canada6.2. Europe6.2.1. UK6.2.2. Germany6.2.3. Italy6.2.4. Spain6.2.5. France6.2.6. Rest of Europe6.3. Asia-Pacific6.3.1. China6.3.2. India6.3.3. Japan6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific6.4. Rest of the World 7. Company Profiles 7.1. Adidas AG7.2. Amer Sports Corp.7.3. Cybex International, Inc.7.4. Dyaco International7.5. Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC7.6. Fitness World7.7. Health in Motion, LLC7.8. ICON Health & Fitness7.9. Implus LLC7.10. Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd.7.11. Nautilus, Inc.7.12. Nelco ( India) Pvt. Ltd.7.13. Origin Fitness, Ltd.7.14. SportsArt, Inc.7.15. TECHNOGYM S.p.A.7.16. Torque Fitness USA.7.17. TRUE Fitness7.18. Tunturi New Fitness B.V.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcfy18

