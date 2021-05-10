Outlook On The High Voltage Cable (HVC) Global Market To 2028 - Rising Investments In Smart Grid Technology Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Voltage Cable (HVC) Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher insinuates that the global market for high voltage cable (HVC) is likely to experience a growth at a CAGR of 5.42% over the forecast period 2021-2028.The high voltage cable market is primarily motivated by factors such as rising demand for power generation, paired with the growth in infrastructural activities. Further, the surging investments in smart grid technology are another factor generating several opportunities for the studied market to leverage and reach its expected growth. Although, the costs of pricing of conducting materials, such as copper and aluminum, are vital in determining the total cost of the high voltage cables. Hence, the fluctuating prices of these metals are majorly restricting the growth of the high voltage cable market's future growth. The global high voltage cable (HVC) market covers the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is considered to hold the largest share in the high voltage cable market, and is expected to continue its stronghold till 2028. The region's growth can be attributed to the continual efforts to fulfill electricity needs due to rising urbanization activities in countries like China, India, and Japan. Among the countries, China is one of the largest electricity producers, which calls for the adoption of high voltage cables for power transmission. Furthermore, several leading companies are entering the region's market. For instance, the General Cable Technology Corporation signed an agreement to sell its business operations in the Asia-Pacific region to MM logistics. Therefore, these factors are mainly fuelling the progress of the HVC market across the APAC region. Competitive Outlook

The leading firms involved in the global market are Tratos, Sumimoto Electric Industries Ltd, TBEA Co Ltd, Nexans, Dubai Cable Company Pvt Ltd, Southwire LLC, Siemens AG, Tele-Fonika Kable SA, Finolex Cables, ABB Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, NKT Cables, and Prysmian Group. Siemens AG is a technology company involved in the field of automation, digitization, and electrification. It offers its products, solutions, and services for medical imaging, power generation, infrastructure technologies, and others. Among the products, the company provides standard medium high voltage power cables that help in the transmission of 11 kV to 33 kV electricity using 3-core cables. Moreover, it serves a broad client base across multiple industries, including network operations, independent power producers, and transportation companies. Siemens has functions globally, with its headquarter in Munich, Germany. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global High Voltage Cable (HVC) Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Market Definition2.2. Key Insights2.2.1. Asia-Pacific is the Most Promising Regional Market2.2.2. Infrastructure is Anticipated to Grow at a Highest Cagr2.2.3. Rise in Offshore Power Projects2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat of Substitute2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Key Market Strategies2.6.1. Acquisitions2.6.2. Product Launch2.6.3. Partnership & Agreements2.6.4. Business Expansion2.7. Market Drivers2.7.1. Rising Demand for Power Generation2.7.2. Rise in Infrastructural Activities2.8. Market Restraints2.8.1. Volatile Prices of Metals2.9. Market Opportunities2.9.1. Rising Investments in Smart Grid Technology2.10. Impact of Covid-19 on High Voltage Cable (HVC) Market 3. Global High Voltage Cable (HVC) Market Outlook - by Installation3.1. Overhead3.2. Underground3.3. Submarine 4. Global High Voltage Cable (HVC) Market Outlook - by End-User4.1. Industrial4.1.1. Power Utilities4.1.2. Oil & Gas4.1.3. Mining4.1.4. Chemical & Petrochemical4.1.5. Others4.2. Renewable Energy4.3. Infrastructure4.3.1. Commercial4.3.2. Residential 5. Global High Voltage Cable (HVC) Market - Regional Outlook5.1. North America5.1.1. Market by Installation5.1.2. Market by End-User5.1.2.1. Market by Industrial5.1.2.2. Market by Infrastructure5.1.3. Country Analysis5.1.3.1. United States5.1.3.2. Canada5.2. Europe5.2.1. Market by Installation5.2.2. Market by End-User5.2.2.1. Market by Industrial5.2.2.2. Market by Infrastructure5.2.3. Country Analysis5.2.3.1. United Kingdom5.2.3.2. Germany5.2.3.3. France5.2.3.4. Sweden5.2.3.5. Spain5.2.3.6. Italy5.2.3.7. Russia5.2.3.8. Rest of Europe5.3. Asia-Pacific5.3.1. Market by Installation5.3.2. Market by End-User5.3.2.1. Market by Industrial5.3.2.2. Market by Infrastructure5.3.3. Country Analysis5.3.3.1. China5.3.3.2. Japan5.3.3.3. India5.3.3.4. South Korea5.3.3.5. Asean Countries5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4. Latin America5.4.1. Market by Installation5.4.2. Market by End-User5.4.2.1. Market by Industrial5.4.2.2. Market by Infrastructure5.4.3. Country Analysis5.4.3.1. Brazil5.4.3.2. Mexico5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America5.5. Middle East and Africa5.5.1. Market by Installation5.5.2. Market by End-User5.5.2.1. Market by Industrial5.5.2.2. Market by Infrastructure5.5.3. Country Analysis5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates5.5.3.2. Turkey5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia5.5.3.4. South Africa5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa 6. Competitive Landscape6.1. Tele-Fonika Kable Sa6.2. Prysmian Group6.3. Dubai Cable Company Pvt Ltd6.4. NKT Cables6.5. Nexans6.6. Southwire LLC6.7. Sumimoto Electric Industries Ltd6.8. Siemens AG6.9. TBEA Co Ltd6.10. Hitachi Ltd6.11. ABB Ltd6.12. Tratos6.13. Finolex Cables 7. Methodology & Scope7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables7.2. Sources of Data7.3. Research MethodologyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsaqdg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-high-voltage-cable-hvc-global-market-to-2028---rising-investments-in-smart-grid-technology-present-opportunities-301287420.html

SOURCE Research and Markets