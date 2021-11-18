Outlook On The High Temperature Insulation Materials Global Market To 2026 - By Material Type, Temperature Range, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Temperature Insulation Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-temperature insulation materials market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. High-temperature insulation (HTI) materials refer to various microporous materials that aid in preventing the transfer of heat and energy in various industrial applications. It includes materials, such as ceramic fibers, insulating firebricks and calcium silicate, which are used in high-pressure steam piping, flanges, boilers, dryers, furnaces and turbines. These materials also aid in protecting the equipment from extreme temperature changes, minimizing energy utilization and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions into the environment. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across the commercial, residential and industrial sectors.Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, expansion in the petrochemical industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. The pressure-and heat-resistant HTI materials are widely used as insulating and fire-proof linings in the manufacturing of various industrial boards, cast shapes and textile products. Rising environmental consciousness, including concerns regarding the depletion of traditional sources of energy, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Manufacturers are emphasizing on producing sustainable HTI materials that are environment-friendly and stable under high temperatures and compressive pressure. This has resulted in the widespread adoption of recyclable and reusable bio-based alternatives, such as seagrass, cellulose flakes, hemp mats and sheep wool, thereby creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including increasing product utilization in the aerospace and automotive industries, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global high-temperature insulation materials market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, ADL Insulflex Inc., Almatis GmbH, BNZ Materials, Dysons, Insulcon BV, Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.., M.E. Schupp Industriekeramik GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Morgan Advanced Materials, Pacor Inc., Promat, Pyrotek Inc., RHI Magnesita, Skamol, Unifrax Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

