Outlook On The Hernia Repair Global Market To 2025 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

The global hernia repair market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Hernia refers to a medical condition in which an organ or fatty tissue passes through a hole or a sensitive spot in the surrounding muscle or connective tissue. Inguinal, femoral, incisional, ventral, umbilical and hiatal hernias are some of the most common types that are usually caused by obesity, diarrhea, constipation and persistent coughing or sneezing. The condition is usually treated through various non-surgical and surgical methods, such as laparoscopic and open repair procedures. These procedures utilize various repair devices, including fixation devices (absorbable and non-absorbable tack), consumables (synthetic, biological, absorbable and non-absorbable mesh) and prosthetics. The devices aid in repairing and closing holes in the abdominal wall and preventing the reoccurrence of the hernia.The increasing prevalence of hernia and other abdomen-related disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population that is more susceptible to such ailments is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, the rising awareness regarding the available treatment alternatives for hernia, including minimally invasive (MI) hernia repair devices, is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of biologic allograft mesh with improved efficiencies, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. In comparison to the traditionally used synthetic mesh, biologic mesh aids in minimizing post-surgery pain and offers a faster rate of recovery. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of robotics in surgical procedures, along with improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hernia repair market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft, Baxter International Inc., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cook Medical Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Herniamesh S.r.l., Lifecell Corporation (Allergan Plc), Maquet (Getinge), Medtronic Inc., Olympus Corporation, Via Surgical Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hernia repair market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hernia repair market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the surgery type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the hernia type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hernia repair market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Hernia Repair Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Hernia Mesh6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Synthetic Mesh6.1.2.2 Biological Material Mesh6.1.2.3 Others6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Hernia Fixation Devices6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Major Types6.2.2.1 Sutures6.2.2.2 Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Tack Fixation Devices6.2.2.3 Glue Applicators6.2.2.4 Endoscopy Equipment6.2.2.5 Others6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Surgery Type7.1 Open Tension Repair Surgery7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Tension-Free Repair Surgery7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Laparoscopic Surgery7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Hernia Type8.1 Inguinal Hernia8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Ventral Hernia8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Femoral Hernia8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Umbilical Hernia8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Hiatal Hernia8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-User9.1 Ambulatory Surgery Centers9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Hospitals and Clinics9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Others9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.1.3 Financials 14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Baxter International Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials 14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3.3 Financials 14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Cook Medical Inc.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 CooperSurgical Inc.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6 Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 Herniamesh S.r.l.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.7.3 Financials 14.3.8 Lifecell Corporation (Allergan Plc)14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 Maquet (Getinge)14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Medtronic Inc.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11 Olympus Corporation14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 Via Surgical Ltd.14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.13 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aamu2y

