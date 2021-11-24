Outlook On The Healthcare Payer Services Global Market To 2026 - By Type, Application, End-use And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Payer Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare payer services market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Healthcare payer services are outsourced by public and private payers and healthcare insurers to manage claims, audits, medical documents, member engagements, and customer relations. These services aid in improving the healthcare system performance by optimizing patient care quality and improving the overall consumer experience. They also assist in using distinctive capabilities in data and analytics, population health, pharmacy care services, and healthcare delivery and operations. Moreover, as healthcare payer solutions help clients minimize their operational costs and improve their operational efficiency, they are gaining traction around the world.The rising utilization of healthcare payer services can be attributed to the increasing need for operating business processes cost-effectively by implementing engagement and contract models. Additionally, the growing implementation of digital technologies in payer operations is augmenting the market worldwide. Apart from this, healthcare payer services offer better quality patient care, streamline the process and improve customer communication. This, in confluence with the adoption of analytics in healthcare, along with the rising number of individuals opting for healthcare insurance on account of the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is also fueling the market growth.

Furthermore, these services find extensive application in billing and account management, analytics and fraud management, and human resource (HR) services and claims management. Besides this, rising mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and the increasing utilization of updated software to address current healthcare needs are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accenture plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Concentrix Corporation, ExlService Holdings Inc., Genpact Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Hinduja Global Solutions Limited, HP Development Company L.P., McKesson Corporation, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Wipro Limited and Xerox Corporation. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global healthcare payer services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global healthcare payer services market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global healthcare payer services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

