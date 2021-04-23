Outlook On The Graphite Electrodes Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Application And Region

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphite Electrodes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphite electrodes market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2020. Graphite electrodes are large cylindrical structures made up of petroleum needle coke and coal tar pitch. They conduct electrical energy from the power source and convert it into heat which is used to melt scrap metal. Since graphite has high thermal conductivity and low electrical resistance, these electrodes can generate heat up to the temperature of 1600 degree Celsius. They are primarily used in Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) and Blast Oxygen Furnaces (BOF) for steelmaking and smelting ferrous alloys. These electrodes help in the manufacturing of high-quality products that can withstand high heat dissipation have high electrical conductivity and exhibit exceptional mechanical strength. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global graphite electrodes market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.The rising demand for graphite electrodes in steel-oriented sectors such as construction, automotive, infrastructure, and aerospace and defense are the key factor driving the market. The increasing requirement of anti-corrosive products for oil and petroleum wells and pipelines in the oil and gas sector has further enhanced the use of EAF, and subsequently catalyzed the demand for these electrodes. Additionally, the increasing requirement for Ultra-High Power (UHP) graphite electrodes is another market trend that is projected to drive the market. UHP has a higher thermal and electrical conductivity and can swiftly melt scrap to manufacture steel. It is therefore highly preferred by steel manufacturers, and its demand is expected to grow substantially in the coming years.This latest report provides a deep insight into the global graphite electrodes market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global graphite electrodes market in any manner. Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Energoprom Group, Fanda Carbon New Material Co. LTD, Graftech International, HEG Limited, Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co. Ltd, Graphite India, SHOWA DENKO, Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co Ltd., Ameri-Source Specialty Products, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd, Schutzcarbon, etc

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global graphite electrodes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global graphite electrodes industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global graphite electrodes industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global graphite electrodes industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global graphite electrodes industry?

What is the structure of the global graphite electrodes industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global graphite electrodes industry?

What are the profit margins in the global graphite electrodes industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Graphite Electrodes Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Application5.6 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Ultra-high Power (UHP)6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 High Power (HP)6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Regular Power (RP)6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Electric Arc Furnace7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Ladle Furnace7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Non-Steel Application7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 Asia Pacific8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Europe8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 North America8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Energoprom Group13.3.2 Fanda Carbon New Material Co. LTD13.3.3 Graftech International13.3.4 HEG Limited13.3.5 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co. Ltd13.3.6 Graphite India13.3.7 SHOWA DENKO13.3.8 Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd13.3.9 Nippon Carbon Co Ltd 13.3.10 Ameri-Source Specialty Products 13.3.11 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd 13.3.12 Schutzcarbon For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gizzhh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-graphite-electrodes-global-market-to-2026---by-product-type-application-and-region-301276025.html

SOURCE Research and Markets