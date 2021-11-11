Outlook On The Go Kart Global Market To 2030 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Go Kart Market by Type, Application, and Seating Capacity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Go kart is a specially designed racing kart, which is smaller in size & height, and exhibits the potential to gain high speed in a shorter time span.The increase trend of small track & indoor racing and inclination toward recreational activities are expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the global go kart market. Moreover, key players operating in the global market are offering numerous products, which are efficient in operations and simultaneously exhibit high performance. For instance, the human-powered go karts were replaced by gasoline-based vehicles, which were further replaced by electric & solar charging vehicles.The go kart market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increasing trend of advanced recreational vehicles followed by the introduction of fuel cell based green fueled vehicles.The go kart market is segmented into type, application, seating capacity, and region. Depending on type, the global market is categorized into electric, gasoline, and others. On the basis of application, it is segregated into rental and racing. By seating capacity, it is bifurcated into single and double seater. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the global go kart market include Anderson-CSK, Birel ART, BIZ Karts, CRG, Margay Racing, OTL Kart, Praga Kart, RiMO Germany, Sodikart and TAL-KO Racing. Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global go kart market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.3.1. Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers3.3.2. Low-to-high threat of new entrants3.3.3. Low-to-high threat of substitutes3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry3.3.5. Moderate-to-High bargaining power of buyers3.4. Key player positioning, 2020 (%)3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in population along with rapid globalization & rise in purchasing power3.5.1.2. Increase in number of race courses & country club3.5.1.3. Growth in inclination toward solar powered go karts3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. High initial maintenance & purchasing cost3.5.2.2. Low overall drive range3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Reduction in cost of fuel cells & batteries3.5.3.2. Technological advancements in go karts3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the market3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks3.6.1.1. SARS3.6.1.2. COVID-193.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer trend3.6.2.2. Technology trends3.6.2.3. Regulatory trend3.6.3. Impact on the Go Kart industry analysis3.7. Competitive landscape3.7.1. Competitive dashboard3.7.2. Competitive heat map3.7.3. Value chain analysis CHAPTER 4: GO KART MARKET, BY TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Electric4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis by country4.3. Gasoline4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis by country4.4. Others4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: GO KART MARKET, BY APPLICATION5.1. Overview5.2. Rental5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market size and forecast for rental by seating capacity5.2.4. Market analysis by country5.3. Racing5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market size and forecast for racing by seating capacity5.3.4. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: GO KART MARKET, BY SEATING CAPACITY6.1. Overview6.2. Single6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis by country6.3. Double seater6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: GO KART MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. Anderson-CSK8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Product portfolio8.2. Birel ART8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Product portfolio8.3. BIZ Karts8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Product portfolio8.4. CRG Srl8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Product portfolio8.5. Margay Racing, LLC.8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Product portfolio8.6. OTL ITALIA S. R. L.8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Product portfolio8.7. Praga Export s. r. o8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Product portfolio8.8. RiMO GERMANY GmbH & Co. KG8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Product portfolio8.9. SODIKART8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Product portfolio8.10. TAL-KO Racing Ltd.8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/agqmt3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-go-kart-global-market-to-2030---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301422194.html

SOURCE Research and Markets