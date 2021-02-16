Outlook On The Global Market And Future Potential For Molecular Point Of Care To 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides market sizing, forecasting, trend mapping and competitive analysis for point of care tests using PCR or other molecular technology with fast turnaround times and usability in near-patient settings. Major IVD companies such as Abbott and Roche and Quidel compete, but there are many other and new entrants since our last reporting.

Molecular point of care or mPOC systems are designed to be faster than lab-based tests while more accurate than an existing point of care systems. Development of new systems and menu expansion on existing lines is constant. The analyst defines molecular point of care or mPOC as consisting of devices marketed to customers outside the reference lab that run PCR or other DNA and RNA testing on a device with a small footprint. mPOC systems tend to have a result time fast enough for an office visit or bedside consultation. These systems feature cartridges or reduced preparation steps and limited interpretation of test results.

This was a subset of the testing industry still proving its merit to customers early last year, but certainly, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an influence on the market, as we suggested in the last report. The ability to deliver rapid PCR results has put them in the right place with the right function at the right time. This report features a complete update on mPOC and COVID-19. It also discusses other growth areas.

The data in The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care includes information on systems and competitor analysis, as well as data on the size and growth of the market:

Current Molecular POC Systems

Molecular Point of Care Market: 2020-2025

COVID mPOC Market

Molecular Point of Care Market Share by Vendor, 2020 ($M, %)

Small-Footprint Molecular Point of Care Market, 2020 (%)

Geographic Breakout of the Molecular Point of Care Market, 2020 (N. America, Europe , APAC, RoW)

, APAC, RoW) Segment Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market, 2020 (Respiratory vs. Other)

Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market, 2020 (%; Respiratory, Other)

Respiratory Segment Breakout, 2020 (Flu, RSV, Strep, Other)

Breakout of mPOC Respiratory, 2020 (%; Flu, Strep, RSV, Other)

Near Patient Molecular IVD Market: 2020-2025

Near Patient Molecular Market Share by Vendor, 2020

Company Profiles

Many trends are covered in the report, including menu expansion, disease statistics, the COVID-19 crisis, immunoassay competition and enhancement of those competitive POC systems, emerging markets, new journal studies about the efficacy of mPOC and other trends.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER ONE: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

WHERE IS MOLECULAR POINT OF CARE IN 2021?

MOLECULAR POINT OF CARE MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Observations

"Near-Patient" Molecular Systems Market

CURRENT TRENDS

COVID-19 and mPOC

MOLECULAR POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTICS DEFINED

USAGE OF MOLECULAR POINT OF CARE

LEADING MPOC PLATFORMS

TRENDS

SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER TWO: MOLECULAR POINT-OF-CARE MARKET DEVELOPMENT AND TRENDS

ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES OF MOLECULAR POINT OF CARE

JUSTIFICATION: THE SENSITIVITY/SPECIFICITY ARGUMENT

NEW SYSTEMS AND MENU EXPANSION

INVESTMENT IN MPOC SYSTEMS

CHINA AS A POC MARKET

AS A POC MARKET COMMON TESTS AND ANALYTES IN POC DIAGNOSTICS

COMPONENT TECHNOLOGIES OF MOLECULAR POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTICS

Microfluidics

qPCR

Microarrays

Isothermal Amplification

Test Automation

Primers and Probes

Detection

Next-Generation Sequencing

MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS

Real-Time PCR (qPCR)

Isothermal Amplification Methods

Line Probe Assays

Next-Generation Sequencing

APPLICATIONS AND POTENTIAL APPLICATIONS FOR MOLECULAR POINT-OF-CARE

COVID-19

Major Testing Applications for Molecular POC Diagnostics

Influenza

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

Strep A

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

EMERGING APPLICATIONS

Other Respiratory Infections

Group B Streptococcus

STDs

Tuberculosis

Malaria

Other Tropical and Neglected Diseases

Cancer

EUROPEAN DEVICE REGULATIONS NEARING

CHAPTER THREE: MARKET ANALYSIS

MOLECULAR POINT OF CARE MARKET ANALYSIS

Respiratory Molecular Point of Care Segmentation

"NEAR PATIENT MOLECULAR" MARKET

Market Share Near Patient

CHAPTER FOUR: COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Aidian Oy

Akonni Biosystems

binx health, inc.

Biocartis NV

bioMerieux SA

Cepheid

Credo Bioscience

Curetis NV

DiaSorin S.p.A

GenMark Diagnostics

Greiner Bio-One GmbH

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Mesa Biotech, Inc.

QIAGEN NV

QuantuMDx Group

Quidel Corporation

Roche

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

T2 Biosystems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l098mq

