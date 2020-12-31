Outlook On The Glaucoma Therapeutics Global Market To 2025 - Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glaucoma therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Glaucoma therapeutics refers to various treatment alternatives for primary open-angle (POA) and primary angle-closure (PAC) glaucoma. The disease is characterized by structural changes in the optic nerves that usually lead to visual loss and blindness. The treatment for glaucoma can be initiated through topical eye drops, which majorly consist of beta-blockers, prostaglandin analogs, cholinergic, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors and alpha-adrenergic agonists. These eye drops minimize the production of fluid in the eyes, thereby reducing the intraocular pressure (IOP). This can be followed by traditional or laser surgical procedures or a combination of both, which use products such as implantable extended-release devices, polymer-based contact lenses, drug-eluting punctal plugs, microneedle-injection devices and micro-dosing technologies.The increasing prevalence of glaucoma across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Glaucoma is highly prevalent in patients with diabetes and other eye disorders, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataract and dry eye. In line with this, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among the masses and rising preference for laser glaucoma surgery is also driving the market growth. Additionally, the development of innovative combination drugs is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are creating anti-glaucoma drugs and prostaglandin analogs combined with two or more drugs to control the elevated levels of IOP. Other factors, including the advent of advanced glaucoma diagnostic techniques, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global glaucoma therapeutics market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan Plc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., SIFI S.p.A and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global glaucoma therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global glaucoma therapeutics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global glaucoma therapeutics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Drug Class6.1 Prostaglandin Analogs6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Beta Blockers6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Alpha Adrenergic Agonists6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Combination Drugs6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Indication7.1 Open Angle Glaucoma7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Angle Closure Glaucoma7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Others7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End User8.1 Hospitals8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Ophthalmic Clinics8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.2 Allergan Plc14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 Merck & Co. Inc.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Novartis AG14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Pfizer Inc.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 SIFI S.p.A14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials 14.3.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials14.3.10.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lycz84

