Outlook On The Fuel Additives Global Market To 2030 - Stringent Government Emission-control Regulations Are Driving Growth

With almost 7 million people dying each year as a result of air pollution, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), emission standards for vehicles and non-road engines are being made stricter around the world. This will be a key propeller of the global fuel additives market revenue from $5,032.7 million in 2020 to $7,990.6 million by 2030, at a 4.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, According to the publisher.This is because such products either improve the engine performance or modify the properties of the fuel itself to reduce the fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In this regard, the emission standards of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, European Union (EU), and Indian government are aiding the fuel additives market growth by mandating the usage of cleaner fuels and more-efficient engines. Key Findings of Global Fuel Additives Market Report

Government emission regulations strongest reason behind market growth

Wide applications of fuel additives also boosting their consumption

Usage of fuel additives to grow fastest in aviation fuel

Deposit-control additives widest selling of all products

APAC to continue to be largest market for fuel additives

Presence of numerous petrochemical companies makes market fragmented

The fuel additives market was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as the production of such additives was suspended. Moreover, industrial operations were reduced, and people were not allowed to travel, unless for essential purposes, which brought down the consumption of fuel additives in vehicles. Further, the temporary closure of refineries and petrochemical factories led to the extremely low production of fuel additives.In the coming years, the fastest fuel additives market growth in the type segment is likely to be seen in the deposit control category. Deposit-control additives are used in an array of sectors as they reduce and clean the deposits of sludge, varnish, and carbon from the engine, thereby increasing its life and improving its performance and fuel efficiency.Throughout the decade, the end use segment of the fuel additives market will be dominated by the automotive category. Diesel is preferred for commercial vehicles as it offers more energy and is more energy efficient compared to gasoline. Further, with the increasing strictness of emission standards and surging gasoline prices, many people have started using diesel cars instead of those using petrol. Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been the largest fuel additives market till now, and the situation is not predicted to change in the years to come. The region with the largest automobile fleet and, thus, the highest air pollution levels, in the world, APAC has a strong need to reduce its GHG emissions. Additionally, the burgeoning petrochemical production in China is leading to the easy and cost-effective access to fuel additives, thereby driving their consumption.The major players in the global fuel additives market are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant International Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total S.A., Croda International Plc, The Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Innospec Inc., and Afton Chemical Corporation. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Definition of Market Segments4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Type4.1.1.1 Deposit control4.1.1.2 Cetane improver4.1.1.3 Cold flow improver4.1.1.4 Icing inhibitor4.1.1.5 Lubricity additive4.1.1.6 Antioxidant4.1.1.7 Others4.1.2 By Application4.1.2.1 Diesel4.1.2.2 Gasoline4.1.2.3 Aviation Fuel4.1.2.4 Marine fuel4.1.2.5 Others4.1.3 By End Use4.1.3.1 Automobile4.1.3.2 Aviation4.1.3.3 Marine4.1.3.4 Industrial4.1.3.5 Others Chapter 5. Industry Outlook5.1 Market Dynamics5.1.1 Trends5.1.1.1 Launch of new products5.1.2 Drivers5.1.2.1 Stringent government emission-control regulations5.1.2.2 Diverse uses of fuel additives5.1.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast5.1.3 Restraints5.1.3.1 Increasing popularity of EVs5.1.3.2 Growing usage of hydrogen as a fuel5.1.3.3 Rising demand for alternative fuels5.1.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry5.4.4 Threat of New Entrants5.4.5 Threat of Substitutes5.5 Production Process/Technology5.5.1 Deposit-Control Additives5.5.1.1 Diesel fuel injectors: (polyisobutylene)5.5.2 Octane Improvers5.5.2.1 Octane boosters: (ethyl lead)5.5.3 Cetane Improvers5.5.3.1 2-ethylhexyl nitrate5.5.4 Antioxidants5.5.4.1 Butylated hydroxytoluene5.5.5 Lead Scavengers5.5.5.1 1,2-dibromoethane5.5.6 High-Performance Racing Fuel5.5.6.1 Nitromethane5.5.7 Anti-Knocking Agents5.5.7.1 Dimethyl methyl phosphonate5.5.8 Other Commonly Used Additives5.5.8.1 Ethyl tertiary butyl ether Chapter 6. Policy and Regulatory Landscape6.1 North America6.1.1 U.S.6.2 Europe6.2.1 EU6.3 APAC6.3.1 China6.3.2 India6.3.3 Japan Chapter 7. Global Market Size and Forecast7.1 Overview7.2 Market Volume, by Type (2014-2030)7.3 Market Revenue, by Type (2014-2030)7.4 Market Volume, by Application (2014-2030)7.5 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)7.6 Market Volume, by End Use (2014-2030)7.7 Market Revenue, by End Use (2014-2030)7.8 Market Volume, by Region (2014-2030)7.9 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030) Chapter 8. North America Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. Europe Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. APAC Market Size and Forecast Chapter 11. LATAM Market Size and Forecast Chapter 12. MEA Market Size and Forecast Chapter 13. U.S. Market Size and Forecast Chapter 14. China Market Size and Forecast Chapter 15. Germany Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 16. Japan Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 17. India Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 18. Competitive Landscape18.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings18.2 List of Other Players and Their Headquarters18.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players18.4 Competitive Analysis of Key Players18.5 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players18.5.1 Product Launches18.5.2 Partnerships18.5.3 Facility Expansions18.5.4 Other Developments Chapter 19. Company Profiles19.1 BASF SE19.1.1 Business Overview19.1.2 Product and Service Offerings19.1.3 Key Financial Summary19.2 Clariant International Ltd.19.2.1 Business Overview19.2.2 Product and Service Offerings19.2.3 Key Financial Summary19.3 Evonik Industries AG19.3.1 Business Overview19.3.2 Product and Service Offerings19.3.3 Key Financial Summary19.4 Total S.A.19.4.1 Business Overview19.4.2 Product and Service Offerings19.4.3 Key Financial Summary19.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation19.5.1 Business Overview19.5.2 Product and Service Offerings19.5.3 Key Financial Summary19.6 Croda International Plc19.6.1 Business Overview19.6.2 Product and Service Offerings19.6.3 Key Financial Summary19.7 Chevron Corporation19.7.1 Business Overview19.7.2 Products and Service Offerings19.7.3 Key Financial Summary19.8 The Lubrizol Corporation19.8.1 Business Overview19.8.2 Product and Service Offerings19.9 Afton Chemical Corporation19.9.1 Business Overview19.9.2 Product and Service Offerings19.10 INNOSPEC INC.19.10.1 Business Overview19.10.2 Product and Service Offerings19.10.3 Key Financial Summary Chapter 20. Appendix

