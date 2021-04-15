Outlook On The Fructose Global To 2026 - Industry Analysis And Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fructose Market By Product (High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fructose Syrups and Fructose Solids), By Application (Beverage, Processed Foods, Dairy Products, Bakery & Cereals, Confectionary and Other Applications), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fructose Market size is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Fructose is a form of sweetener which is primarily utilized in the food and beverage sector. The clearest form of fructose is acquired with the help of corn or sugar processing and it is extensively utilized in the food & beverages industry. Fructose has been an important aspect of the processed food industry since the last decade.In comparison to other external sweeteners, fructose is less harmful and has encouraged as a non-caloric rising substance. Among different forms of the fructose available in the market one is the clear form fructose, generally called crystalline fructose and the other form is a blend of fructose and glucose and sold as high fructose corn syrup. The purest form of fructose is extensively utilized in baked items as it enhances its texture, quality and adds aroma to it.Increasing demand for low-sugar, low-fat, and processed low-calorie food items is anticipated to boost the growth of the industry. Fructose is a monosaccharide with a chemical formula like that of glucose but a dissimilar molecular structure. Fruits, vegetables, honey, and some plants contain fructose naturally. Fructose is utilized in food & beverages for improving their quality, taste, and texture. Moreover, the low Glycemic Index (GI) attached with the product in comparison to table sugar will probably boost its demand. By ProductBased on Product, the market is segmented into High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fructose Syrups and Fructose Solids. In 2019, the market was dominated by High fructose corn syrup with a major revenue share. These products are increasingly gaining traction due to their versatility and capacity to improve the texture, color, quality, and flavor of several foods and beverages. Besides, manufacturing companies consider high fructose corn syrup due to its liquid state, which offers an easy production process and lower costs compared to other calorie sweeteners. For example, the utilization of sugar rather than high fructose corn syrup in soft drinks expands the sweetener cost two times. By ApplicationBased on Application, the market is segmented into Beverage, Processed Foods, Dairy Products, Bakery & Cereals, Confectionary and Other Applications. The food processing application segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is credited to the increasing technological developments and innovations coupled with the massive demand for processed food products. The increasing acceptance of packaged meals, snacks, and desserts is anticipated to fuel the fructose demand in food and beverage applications. By RegionBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The global fructose market was dominated by North America with a considerable revenue share in 2019. The rising acceptance of packaged beverages in the region like juices, sports drinks, and carbonated soft drinks, has encouraged the growth of the industry. On the other hand, consumers in the region are slowly shifting their focus towards organic items, which is likely to influence the product demand adversely.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ingredion, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Shijazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Dulcette Technologies LLC (Viachem, Inc.), Bell Chem Corp., Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH, and Galam Ltd. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Fructose Market, by Product1.4.2 Global Fructose Market, by Application1.4.3 Global Fructose Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Recent Developments in Global Fructose Market Chapter 4. Global Fructose Market by Product4.1 Global High Fructose Corn Syrup Market by Region4.2 Global Fructose Syrups Market by Region4.3 Global Fructose Solids Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Fructose Market by Application5.1 Global Beverage Market by Region5.2 Global Processed Foods Market by Region5.3 Global Dairy Products Market by Region5.4 Global Bakery & Cereals Market by Region5.5 Global Confectionary Market by Region5.6 Global Other Application Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Fructose Market by Region6.1 North America Fructose Market6.2 North America Fructose Market by Application6.3 North America Fructose Market by Country6.4 Canada Fructose Market6.5 Mexico Fructose Market6.6 Rest of North America Fructose Market6.7 Europe Fructose Market6.8 Asia Pacific Fructose Market Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.2 Financial Analysis7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.1.4 Research & Development Expense7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.1.5.1 Geographical Expansions:7.1.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.2 Cargill Corporation7.2.1 Company Overview7.2.2 Financial Analysis7.2.3 Regional Analysis7.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:7.2.1.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.2.1.2 Geographical Expansions:7.3 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.7.3.1 Company Overview7.3.2 Financial Analysis7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.3.4 Research & Development Expense7.4 Ingredion, Incorporated7.4.1 Company Overview7.4.2 Financial Analysis7.4.3 Regional Analysis7.4.4 Research & Development Expense7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:7.5 Tate & Lyle PLC7.5.1 Company Overview7.5.2 Financial Analysis7.5.3 Segmental Analysis7.5.4 Research & Development Expense7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:7.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.6 Shijazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.7.6.1 Company Overview7.7 Dulcette Technologies LLC (Viachem, Inc.)7.7.1 Company Overview7.8 Bell Chem Corp.7.8.1 Company Overview7.9 Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH7.9.1 Company Overview7.10. Galam Ltd.7.10.1 Company Overview7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:7.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

