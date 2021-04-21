Outlook On The Fluid Milk Global Market To 2026 - By Region, Type, Packaging Material And Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluid Milk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global fluid milk market reached a value of US$ 173.8 Billion in 2020. Fluid milk is considered as an integral part of the staple diet in developing regions like India and China. Thus, population growth in these regions, growing health consciousness globally and increasing disposable incomes currently represent some of the key factors driving the demand of this product. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global fluid milk market to exhibit steady growth during the next five years.On a regional level, the report has analyzed the fluid milk market in the following regions - Asia, North America, Latin America, European Union, Eastern Europe, Oceania and others. According to the report, Asia is currently the biggest market followed by Europe, North America and Oceania. For each of the regions, this report provides both historical (2015 & 2020) and future (2021-2026) trends in the fluid milk market. The report also segments the market on the basis of product type into whole milk, reduced fat milk, low fat milk, fat free milk, organic milk and others. Among these, whole milk currently represents the largest type accounting for majority of the market share. On the basis of packaging, the market has been segregated into paper packaging, plastic packaging, glass packaging and others.This report provides a deep insight into the global fluid milk market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a fluid milk manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the fluid milk industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global fluid milk market size in 2020?2. What will be the fluid milk market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?3. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global fluid milk market?4. What are the global fluid milk market drivers?5. What are the major trends in the global fluid milk market?6. What is the global fluid milk market breakup by type?7. What is the global fluid milk market breakup by packaging material?8. What is the global fluid milk market breakup by the distribution channel?9. What are the major regions in the global fluid milk market?10. Who are the leading fluid milk manufacturers? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Fluid Milk Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Price Analysis5.4.1 Key Price Indicators5.4.2 Price Structure5.4.3 Price Trends5.5 Market Breakup by Region5.6 Market Breakup by Type5.7 Market Breakup by Packaging5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.9 Market Forecast5.10 SWOT Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Strengths5.10.3 Weaknesses5.10.4 Opportunities5.10.5 Threats5.11 Value Chain Analysis5.11.1 Raw Material Procurement5.11.2 Manufacturers5.11.3 Marketing and Distribution5.11.4 Retailers5.11.5 Exporters5.11.6 End-User5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.12.1 Overview5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.12.4 Degree of Competition5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes5.13 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors 6 Performance of Key Regions6.1 Asia6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 European Union6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 North America6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Eastern Europe6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Latin America6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Oceania 6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Others 6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Whole7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Reduced Fat7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Low Fat7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Fat Free7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Organic7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Packaging Material8.1 Paper8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Plastic8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Glass8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Convenience Stores9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Specialty Food Stores9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Online Retail9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Others 9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Market Structure10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players 11 Fluid Milk Manufacturing Process11.1 Product Overview11.2 Detailed Process Flow11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures12.3 Plant Machinery12.4 Machinery Pictures12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures12.11 Other Capital Investments 13 Loans and Financial Assistance 14 Project Economics14.1 Capital Cost of the Project14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain14.4 Taxation and Depreciation14.5 Income Projections14.6 Expenditure Projections14.7 Financial Analysis14.8 Profit Analysis 15 Key Player Profiles15.1 Lactalis Group15.2 Nestle15.3 Fonterra15.4 Friesland Campina15.5 Danone15.6 Dairy Farmers of America15.7 Arla Foods15.8 Dean Foods15.9 DMK15.10 Saputo15.11 GCMMF15.12 Yili Group

