Outlook On The Floor Cleaning Equipment Global Market To 2026 - Key Drivers And Challenges

Floor cleaning machines are designed in a way that they clean floors, carpets, and rugs using methods like scrubbing, suction, and others, more efficiently when compared to manual cleaning. The research report titled Global Floor Cleaning Equipment Market Overview, 2020-26 categorizes the market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following segments: based on product type (Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Scrubber, Floor Sweeper, Others), based on application (Residential & Commercial), based on region, countries & major companies.The growing demand for electrically driven cleaning machines with the growing residential infrastructure and stringent rules regarding hygiene in the commercial spaces have been a major driver for the floor cleaning machine market. The global market demonstrated a value of USD 7.36 Billion in 2015, growing with an increase in awareness about the correlation of hygiene environment and health. Semi-automatic and automatic floor cleaning machines have gained immense popularity over manual floor cleaning equipment with continuous technological advances. Through the forecasted period, the market is expected to have a CAGR of over 8%.With time, the evolution of these machines took place to make them more adaptive to the customer requirements. The technological advancement took these products from a basic cleaner to equipment that can be used for different methods, such as scrubbing, suction, and others. Floor cleaners are now designed to adapt to the different types of floorings like concrete, wood, etc., and also applicable in carpets and rugs. The global market was dominated by vacuum cleaners, holding to 46.24% share in 2020. However, the high cost of such equipment is likely to restrain the overall market growth. Despite this fact, the floor sweeper segment is to show the highest anticipated CGAR of over 10%.On the other hand, the rapid development of the commercial sector along with rising usages of flooring material such as stones, rubber material, natural wood, contributed to an immense opportunity, by holding a share of over 80% in 2020. The outbreak of Covid 19, sow a seed of fear, which compelled a frequent thorough cleaning of the household. This is to benefit the household segment of the cleaning equipment use allowing the market to grow over an anticipated CAGR of 11%. Social media & digital platforms have been instrumental in increasing awareness about the need to maintain hygiene along with rolling out information about technologically advanced products and new launches. Asia-Pacific region dominates the market, attributed to the rapid industrialization and increasing disposable income. China is considered to be the manufacturing hub and India's manufacturing sector is on the rise due to the "Make in India" initiative. It is expected that the number of manufacturing facilities will increase, leading to a rise in the demand for floor scrubbers. Latin America and Middle East & Africa together could hardly cover 15% of the global market by 2026. The global floor cleaning equipment market is highly competitive, with prominent companies are Nilfisk Group, Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG, Amano Co., Diversy, Dyson, EUREKA, iRobot, Miele, Electrolux, etc.This report forecasts revenue growth at regional and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For this study, the publisher has segmented the Global Floor Cleaning Equipment Market report based on product, technology, end users, and region: Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Methodology 3. Global Cleaning Equipment Market Outlook3.1. Market Size by Value3.1.1. By Product3.1.2. By Type3.1.3. By Region3.1.4. By Country 4. North America Cleaning Equipment Outlook4.1. Market Size by Value4.2. Market Share4.2.1. By Product4.2.2. By Type4.2.3. By Country4.3. USA Cleaning Equipment Market by Value4.4. Canada Cleaning Equipment by Value4.5. Mexico Cleaning Equipment by Value 5. Europe Cleaning Equipment Outlook5.1. Market Size by Value5.2. Market Share5.2.1. By Product5.2.2. By Type5.2.3. By Country5.3. Germany Cleaning Equipment by Value5.4. UK Cleaning Equipment by Value5.5. France Cleaning Equipment by Value5.6. Spain Cleaning Equipment by Value5.7. Italy Cleaning Equipment by Value5.8. Russia Cleaning Equipment by Value 6. Asia Pacific Cleaning Equipment Outlook6.1. Market Size by Value6.2. Market Share6.2.1. By Product6.2.2. By Type6.2.3. By Country6.3. China Cleaning Equipment by Value6.4. Japan Cleaning Equipment by Value6.5. India Cleaning Equipment by Value6.6. Australia Cleaning Equipment by Value 7. Latin America Cleaning Equipment Outlook7.1. Market Size by Value7.2. Market Share7.2.1. By Product7.2.2. By Type7.2.3. By Country7.3. Brazil Cleaning Equipment by Value7.4. Argentina Cleaning Equipment by Value7.5. Columbia Cleaning Equipment by Value 8. Middle East & Africa Cleaning Equipment Outlook8.1. Market Size by Value8.2. Market Share8.2.1. By Product8.2.2. By Type8.2.3. By Country8.3. UAE Cleaning Equipment by Value8.4. Saudi Arabia Cleaning Equipment by Value8.5. Qatar Cleaning Equipment by Value8.6. South Africa Cleaning Equipment by Value 9. Market Dynamics9.1. Key Drivers9.2. Key Challenges 10. Market Trends and Developments10.1. Walk behind scrubbers and ride-on feature10.2. Quiet mode, automated dustpans, and HEPA filter10.3. Robotic vacuums10.4. Cleaning services applications10.5. Energy Efficient 11. Company Profiles11.1. Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG.11.2. Amano Corporation11.3. Diversey11.4. Dyson11.5. Eureka S.p.A. Unipersonale Inc.11.6. iRobot11.7. Miele 12. 