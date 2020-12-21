Outlook On The Faucet Global Market To 2025 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Faucet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global faucet market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. A faucet refers to a plumbing fixture used for regulating the flow of a liquid or gas from a reservoir. It is usually manufactured using brass, steel, die-cast zinc and chrome-plated plastic and consists of a handle, cartridge, spout, mixing chamber, aerator and an inlet source. Some of the most commonly used faucets include pull-down, pull-out, hands-free, bar, pot and side spray faucets. Apart from these, single and dual control cartridge faucets are also used for residential applications. Single control variants consist of a metal or plastic core that operates vertically, and the dual control variants operate through a metal ball with spring-loaded rubber seals fitted into the body. These faucets are available in a wide range of colors, styles and finishing that can be customized according to the user requirements.Rapid urbanization, along with significant growth in the residential sector, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, with the changing lifestyles and improving standards of living, there is an increasing demand for luxurious and ergonomically designed faucets that are convenient to use and are also aesthetically appealing. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of touch-free, digital and hybrid smart faucets that are equipped with efficiency sensors and temperature gauges, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers and the proliferation of online retail channels that provide users with a wide variety of products to choose from, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with increasing product adoption across residential, commercial and hospitality sectors, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global faucet market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being American Standard Brands (Lixil Group), Colston Bath, Delta Faucet Company (Masco Corporation), Franke Holding AG (Artemis Holding AG), Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (Globe Union Group Inc.), Grohe America Inc., Jaquar, Kohler Co., Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.), Toto Ltd. and Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global faucet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global faucet market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the materials?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global faucet market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Faucet Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 One Hand Mixer6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Two Hand Mixer6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Others6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Bathroom7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Kitchen7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Others7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Technology8.1 Cartridge8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Compression8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Ceramic Disc8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Ball8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Materials9.1 Metal9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Plastics9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel10.1 Online10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Offline10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by End User11.1 Residential11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Commercial11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Industrial11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast 12 Market Breakup by Region12.1 North America12.1.1 United States12.1.1.1 Market Trends12.1.1.2 Market Forecast12.1.2 Canada12.1.2.1 Market Trends12.1.2.2 Market Forecast12.2 Asia Pacific12.2.1 China12.2.1.1 Market Trends12.2.1.2 Market Forecast12.2.2 Japan12.2.2.1 Market Trends12.2.2.2 Market Forecast12.2.3 India12.2.3.1 Market Trends12.2.3.2 Market Forecast12.2.4 South Korea12.2.4.1 Market Trends12.2.4.2 Market Forecast12.2.5 Australia12.2.5.1 Market Trends12.2.5.2 Market Forecast12.2.6 Indonesia12.2.6.1 Market Trends12.2.6.2 Market Forecast12.2.7 Others12.2.7.1 Market Trends12.2.7.2 Market Forecast12.3 Europe12.3.1 Germany12.3.1.1 Market Trends12.3.1.2 Market Forecast12.3.2 France12.3.2.1 Market Trends12.3.2.2 Market Forecast12.3.3 United Kingdom12.3.3.1 Market Trends12.3.3.2 Market Forecast12.3.4 Italy12.3.4.1 Market Trends12.3.4.2 Market Forecast12.3.5 Spain12.3.5.1 Market Trends12.3.5.2 Market Forecast12.3.6 Russia12.3.6.1 Market Trends12.3.6.2 Market Forecast12.3.7 Others12.3.7.1 Market Trends12.3.7.2 Market Forecast12.4 Latin America12.4.1 Brazil12.4.1.1 Market Trends12.4.1.2 Market Forecast12.4.2 Mexico12.4.2.1 Market Trends12.4.2.2 Market Forecast12.4.3 Others12.4.3.1 Market Trends12.4.3.2 Market Forecast12.5 Middle East and Africa12.5.1 Market Trends12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country12.5.3 Market Forecast 13 SWOT Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Strengths13.3 Weaknesses13.4 Opportunities13.5 Threats 14 Value Chain Analysis 15 Porters Five Forces Analysis15.1 Overview15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers15.4 Degree of Competition15.5 Threat of New Entrants15.6 Threat of Substitutes 16 Price Analysis 17 Competitive Landscape17.1 Market Structure17.2 Key Players17.3 Profiles of Key Players17.3.1 American Standard Brands (Lixil Group)17.3.1.1 Company Overview17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.2 Colston Bath17.3.2.1 Company Overview17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio17.3.3 Delta Faucet Company (Masco Corporation)17.3.3.1 Company Overview17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.4 Franke Holding AG (Artemis Holding AG)17.3.4.1 Company Overview17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.5 Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (Globe Union Group Inc.)17.3.5.1 Company Overview17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.6 Grohe America Inc.17.3.6.1 Company Overview17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.6.3 Financials 17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.7 Jaquar17.3.7.1 Company Overview17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio17.3.8 Kohler Co.17.3.8.1 Company Overview17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.9 Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.)17.3.9.1 Company Overview17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.10 Toto Ltd.17.3.10.1 Company Overview17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.10.3 Financials 17.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 17.3.11 Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft17.3.11.1 Company Overview17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.11.3 Financials 17.3.11.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1grp1

