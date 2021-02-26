Outlook On The Eye Makeup Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Distribution Channel, Pricing, Source And Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eye Makeup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eye makeup market reached a value of US$ 15.5 Billion in 2020. Eye makeup refers to products that are applied to accentuate the appearance of the eyes. These products include eyeshadow, eyeliner and mascara, which are formulated using water, emulsifiers, preservatives, thickeners, moisturizers, and fragrances. Eye makeup products are available in a wide variety of colors, ranging from subtle to bold shades, with long-lasting formulations. Furthermore, consumer demand for waterproof and mineral-based products has led to significant developments in the market.Over the past few years, the market has been driven by inflating per capita incomes and the increasing focus of individuals on physical appearances. However, owing to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of numerous countries have imposed complete lockdowns, which has resulted in supply chain disruptions. In line with this, e-commerce channels have emerged as a convenient and hassle-free shopping solution for individuals. Although discretionary expenses have decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of beauty and personal care products are projected to improve in the near future. Owing to this, several retail brands are focusing on strengthening their presence on e-commerce channels and providing diversity in the price range and product collection. Furthermore, owing to the increasing popularity of cosmetics among men and the rising influence of social media, several manufactures in the industry are offering eye makeup products, such as brow gel, exclusively for men to expand their consumer base. They are also introducing natural, organic, as well as halal-certified products. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global eye makeup market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amway Corp, Avon Products Inc., Chanel S.A., Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Lakme Cosmetics (Hindustan Unilever), L'Oreal S.A., LVMH, Oriflame Cosmetics, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, Estee Lauder Inc., Procter & Gamble etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global eye makeup market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global eye makeup market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pricing?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global eye makeup market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Eye Makeup Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Mascara6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Eye Shadow6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Eye Liner6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Eye Pencil6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Eyebrow Gel6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel7.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Specialty Stores7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Convenience Stores7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Online Stores7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Pricing8.1 Low to Medium Price8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Premium Price8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Source9.1 Chemical9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Natural9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Organic9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Halal9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Others9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Amway Corp.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Avon Products Inc.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 Chanel S.A.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5 Lakme Cosmetics (Hindustan Unilever)15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 L'Oreal S.A.15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 LVMH15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Oriflame Cosmetics15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9 Revlon Inc.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 Shiseido Company Ltd.15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3 10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Estee Lauder Inc.15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3 11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.12 Procter & Gamble15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio15.3.12.3 Financials15.3.12.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyr9s2

