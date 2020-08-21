Outlook On The European Smart Home Industry To 2025 - Featuring Honeywell, Siemens & Johnson Controls Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Smart Home Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Home Healthcare), Software & Services (Proactive, Behavioural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European smart home market size is expected to grow from USD 23.2 billion in 2020 to USD 39.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The growth of the smart home industry is driven by various factors, such as the increasing number of internet users, and the growing adoption of smart devices, rising disposable income of people in developing economies.

Moreover, the rising importance of home monitoring in remote locations, increasing need for energy-saving and low carbon emission-oriented solutions, the rapid proliferation of smartphones and smart gadgets, expansion of smart home product portfolio by a large number of players, growing concern about safety, security, and convenience among the general population will drive growth.

Entertainment and other control systems are likely to hold the largest share of the European smart home market in 2020.

Entertainment has become an important part of life as it provides relaxation and rejuvenation. A multi-room entertainment control system allows the user to centralize all connected devices and then listen to, watch, and control that equipment from every room in the house simultaneously or independently.

Major control systems used in smart homes are audio, volume, and multimedia room controls. The growth of the market for audio, volume, and multimedia room controls is driven by the convenience offered for managing as well as controlling the entertainment systems within a house.

Advancements in wireless communication technologies are a major factor in boosting the growth of the market for home theater system controls, thereby driving the overall smart home market for entertainment controls. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the high penetration rate of products such as smart meters and smoke detectors. The increasing cost of electricity is a major concern that drives household consumers toward energy savings. Moreover, the rising popularity of smart plugs, smart hubs, and smart locks are fueling the adoption of control systems.

Behavioral type software and services are expected to account for the largest market share in 2020.

The increasing connectivity between machine-to-machine solutions and the Internet of Things is driving the growth of the smart home and energy management markets, which has, in turn, influenced the growth of the market for software and services for smart homes. The behavioral type software and services help analyze energy-related data and forward it to end-users. This category is restricted to transmitting and receiving data and does not perform intelligent actions like the proactive type. Behavioral type solutions provide direct feedback to end-users, thereby providing the basic information regarding the real-time energy data, along with the historical data reflecting energy usage. Therefore, behavioral type software and services are likely to hold the largest market share in 2020.

Germany considered major markets for European smart homes.

The smart home market in Germany is projected to lead the European smart home market during the forecast period. The key providers of smart home products in Germany include Siemens AG ( Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany), and MOBOTIX AG ( Germany). The products of these companies cater to the requirements of smart home consumers in the country. Moreover, the growing awareness about energy conservation systems, along with various government initiatives to promote the use of smart lighting controls, is driving the growth of the smart home market in Germany.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in European Smart Home Market4.2 Market, by Product4.3 Market, by Product and Country4.4 Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising need for Energy Saving and Low-Carbon Emission-Oriented Solutions5.2.1.2 Ongoing Proliferation of Smartphones and Smart Gadgets5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Manufacturers Expanding their Smart Home Product Portfolios5.2.1.4 Growing Importance of Home Monitoring in Remote Locations5.2.1.5 Rising Awareness Among People About their Safety, Security, and Convenience5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Initial Costs5.2.2.2 more Convenience-Driven Market rather than Being Necessity-Driven Market5.2.2.3 High Switching Costs for Existing Smart Device Consumers5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Favorable Government Regulations5.2.3.2 Expected Incorporation of Lighting Controllers with In-Built Data Connectivity Technology5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Retrofitting Existing Homes5.2.4.2 Linking Disparate Systems, Limited Functionalities, and Lack of Open Standards5.2.4.3 Increasing Instances of Cybersecurity Threats to Smart Infrastructures5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.3.1 Major Startups in European Smart Home Market5.4 Key Industry Trends 6 Technology and Protocol6.1 Introduction6.2 Cellular Network Technologies6.2.1 CDMA Networks6.2.2 GSM/HSPA Networks6.2.3 LTE Networks6.3 Protocols and Standards6.3.1 Dali6.3.2 NEMA6.3.3 KNX6.3.4 DMX6.3.5 Lonworks6.3.6 Ethernet6.3.7 Modbus6.3.8 Bacnet6.3.9 Black Box 6.3.10 Plc6.4 Wireless Communication Technologies6.4.1 Zigbee6.4.2 Z-Wave6.4.3 Wi-Fi6.4.4 Bluetooth6.4.5 Enocean6.4.6 Thread6.4.7 Infrared 7 European Smart Home Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 Lighting Control7.3 Security & Access Control7.4 Hvac Control7.5 Entertainment and Other Control7.6 Smart Speaker7.7 Home Healthcare7.8 Smart Kitchen7.9 Home Appliances7.10 Smart Furniture 8 Smart Home Market, by Software & Service8.1 Introduction8.2 Behavioral Type Software and Services8.2.1 Behavioral Segment to Hold Large Size of Market from 2020 to 20258.3 Proactive Software and Services8.3.1 Proactive Segment of Market to Grow at High CAGR from 2020 to 2025 9 Geographic Analysis9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Regulatory Frameworks9.2 Europe9.2.1 UK9.2.1.1 UK to Lead the Smart Home Market in Europe9.2.1.2 Demand for Energy-Saving and Long-Lasting Lighting Systems9.2.2 Germany9.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Smart Lighting Solution in Homes Driving the Market9.2.2.2 Increasing Penetration of Led Lights and Luminaires9.2.3 France9.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Security and Access Controls in France Leading to Growth of Smart Home Market in Country9.2.3.2 Increasing Awareness of Energy Conservation9.2.4 Italy9.2.4.1 High Demand of Smart Lighting in Smart Homes9.2.5 Rest of Europe (Roe) 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Key Players in Market10.2.1 Product Launches10.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations10.2.3 Acquisitions10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping10.3.1 Visionary Leaders10.3.2 Innovators10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators10.3.4 Emerging Players10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio Analysis (25 Companies)10.5 Business Strategy Excellence Analysis (25 Companies) 11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Honeywell11.1.2 Siemens11.1.3 Johnson Controls11.1.4 Schneider Electric11.1.5 United Technologies Corporation11.1.6 Amazon11.1.7 Apple11.1.8 Adt11.1.9 Robert Bosch 11.1.10 Assa Abloy 11.1.11 ABB 11.1.12 Right to Win11.2 Other Key Companies11.2.1 Samsung Electronics11.2.2 Sony11.2.3 Ingersoll-Rand11.2.4 Delta Controls11.2.5 Control4 Corp11.2.6 Axis Communications11.2.7 Comcast11.2.8 Alarm.Com11.2.9 Vivint 11.2.10 Simplisafe 11.2.11 Armorax 11.2.12 General Electric 11.2.13 Lutron Electronics 11.2.14 Legrand 12 Adjacent and Related Market12.1 Introduction 12.2 Limitations12.3 Home Security Solution Market12.3.1 Market Definition12.3.2 Market Overview12.4 Home Security Solution Market by Systems12.5 Home Security Solution Market, by Services12.6 Home Security Solution Market by Region12.6.1 Americas12.6.2 Europe12.6.3 APAC12.6.4 RoW

13 Appendix13.1 Insights of Industry Experts13.2 Discussion Guide13.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal13.4 Available Customizations13.5 Related Reports13.6 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpjglk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-european-smart-home-industry-to-2025---featuring-honeywell-siemens--johnson-controls-among-others-301116299.html

SOURCE Research and Markets