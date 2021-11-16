Outlook On The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Global Market To 2026 - By Offering, Deployment Type, Application, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI) refers to a software-based application used for providing real-time information regarding various manufacturing processes. The software collects and presents manufacturing-related data, such as production costs, capacity, quality and availability of resources, to users. The software is often used along with performance, plant and factory management software for data integration, aggregation, contextualization, management and visualization. This assists the businesses in optimizing performance and maximizing outputs. In comparison to the traditionally used systems, novel cloud- and big data-based EMI solutions provide more accurate key performance indicators, process verification and threshold analysis.Increasing automation in the manufacturing sector, along with the rising need for enhanced operational excellence across industries, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. EMI systems are used across various industries, such as food and beverage, oil and gas and pharmaceutical, for monitoring manufacturing processes, minimizing production waste, analyzing manufacturing problems and combining operation data with enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications.

Furthermore, significant growth in the automotive industry is providing a boost to the market. EMI systems are used for supervising the assembly line and overcoming the challenges faced while designing, manufacturing and upgrading the traditional manufacturing processes. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-based tools with EMI solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These systems aid in identifying, analyzing and mitigating issues and faults in the manufacturing units and facilitate efficient data sharing between business units.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Aspen Technology Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.), Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corporation, Parsec Automation Corp., Qisoft, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE and Schneider Electric. Key Questions Answered in This Report

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Offering6.1 Software6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Services6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type7.1 Embedded7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Standalone7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Data Integration8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Data Management and Analytics8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Real-Time Visualization8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry9.1 Automotive9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Energy and Power9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Consumer Packaged Goods9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Medical Products9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Aerospace and Defense9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Electronics and Semiconductors9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Pharmaceuticals and Biotech9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast9.8 Oil and Gas9.8.1 Market Trends9.8.2 Market Forecast9.9 Food and Beverages9.9.1 Market Trends9.9.2 Market Forecast9.10 Chemical9.10.1 Market Trends9.10.2 Market Forecast9.11 Others9.11.1 Market Trends9.11.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 ABB Ltd.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Aspen Technology Inc.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Dassault Systemes SE15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Honeywell International Inc.15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Oracle Corporation15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Parsec Automation Corp.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Qisoft15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 SAP SE15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Schneider Electric SE15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

