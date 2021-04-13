Outlook On The End Stage Renal Disease Global Market To 2025 - Competitive Analysis And Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global End Stage Renal Disease Market (2020-2025) by Disease Type, Treatment Type, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global end stage renal disease market is estimated to be USD 73.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 137.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.4 %. Market DynamicsThe increasing number of patients suffering from kidney failure and the introduction of technologically advanced products, such as low maintenance dialysis equipment and artificial kidney, are the major factors expected to drive the end stage renal disease (ESRD) market. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for home dialysis across the globe. Market SegmentationThe Global End Stage Renal Disease Market is segmented further based on Disease Type, Treatment Type, End User, and Geography.By Disease Type, the market is classified as Chronic Kidney Disease and End stage renal disease. By Treatment, the market is classified as Dialysis, Medication and kidney transplantation. Dialysis is more convenient and easier to obtain for a patient with ESRD and the whole process can be done at a dialysis center or at home. By Training Driving Simulator, the market is classified as Compact Simulator and Full-Scale Simulator. Amongst the two, the Compact Simulator segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. By End User, the market is classified as Dialysis centers, hospitals, clinics and research and academic institutes. By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market. Recent Developments1. In February 2014, the first human clinical trials of blood purification technologies for designing Wearable Artificial Kidney 2.0 were approved by the U.S. FDA. This innovation is intended to obtain satisfactory and effective results from kidney failure patients. Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are Nipro Corporation; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA; Baxter International, Inc.; Medtronic Plc; B. Braun Melsungen AG; BD; Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.; Cantel Medical; Nikkiso Co., Ltd.; JMS Co. Ltd. etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global End Stage Renal Disease Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Stakeholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.2.1 Secondary Research2.2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension4.2.1.2 Introduction of technologically advanced products4.2.1.3 Increasing number of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Risk of complications4.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory policies for dialysis products4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 High Focus on technology4.2.3.2 R&D 4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Lack of infrastructure availability in emerging countries 4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global End Stage Renal Disease Market, By Disease Type6.1 Chronic Kidney Disease6.2 End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) 7 Global End Stage Renal Disease Market, By Treatment Type7.1 Dialysis7.2 Medication7.3 Kidney Transplantation 8 Global End Stage Renal Disease Market, By End Users8.1 Dialysis Centres8.2 Hospital & Clinics8.3 Research and Academic Institutes 9 Global End Stage Renal Disease Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 South America9.3.1 Brazil9.3.2 Argentina9.4 Europe9.4.1 UK9.4.2 France9.4.3 Germany9.4.4 Italy9.4.5 Spain9.4.6 Rest of Europe9.5 Asia-Pacific9.5.1 China9.5.2 Japan9.5.3 India9.5.4 Indonesia9.5.5 Malaysia9.5.6 South Korea9.5.7 Australia9.5.8 Russia9.5.9 Rest of APAC9.6 Rest of the World9.6.1 Qatar9.6.2 Saudi Arabia9.6.3 South Africa9.6.4 United Arab Emirates9.6.5 Latin America 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Competitive Scenario10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements10.3.4 Investments & Funding 11 Company Profiles11.1 Nipro Corporation11.2 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA11.3 Baxter International, Inc.11.4 Medtronic Plc 11.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG11.6 BD11.7 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.11.8 Cantel Medical11.9 Nikkiso Co., Ltd.11.10 JMS Co. Ltd.11.11 Abbott 11.12 Amgen Inc. 11.13 AstraZeneca 11.14 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company11.15 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd 11.16 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 11.17 GlaxoSmithKline PLC 11.18 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc 11.19 Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd 11.20 Novartis AG 11.21 Pfizer Inc. 11.22 Sanofi SA 11.23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 12 Appendix12.1 QuestionnaireFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j35bzp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-end-stage-renal-disease-global-market-to-2025---competitive-analysis-and-impact-of-covid-19-301268011.html

SOURCE Research and Markets