Outlook On The Door Systems Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Allegion, Andersen And Door Systems Among Others

The Global Door Systems Market size was estimated at USD 65.53 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 69.32 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.11% to reach USD 93.59 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Door Systems to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Industry Trends, the Door Systems Market was examined across Industry Trends, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Supply Chain, and Value Chain Analysis. The Porter's Five Forces Analysis was further studied across Bargaining Power Of Buyers, Bargaining Power Of Suppliers, Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry, Threat Of New Entrants, and Threat Of Substitutes. The Supply Chain was further studied across Prominent Companies and Small & Medium Enterprises.

Based on Application, the Door Systems Market was examined across Non-residential Construction and Residential Construction.

Based on Type, the Door Systems Market was examined across Composite Door System, Glass Door System, Metal Door System, Plastic Door System, and Wood Door System.

Based on Technology, the Door Systems Market was examined across Access Control, Automatic, and Manual.

Based on Mechanism, the Door Systems Market was examined across Folding Door Systems, Revolving Door Systems, Sliding Door Systems, and Swinging Door System.

Based on Geography, the Door Systems Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Door Systems Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Door Systems Market, including Allegion Plc, Andersen Corporation, Arturo Salice S.p.A, Assa Abloy, Door Systems Inc., dormakaba Group, Duluxgroup Limited, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd, Grupsa Door Systems, Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG, Jansen AG, Jeld-wen, Inc., Masco Corporation, Masonite International Corporation, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, Pgt, Inc., Ply Gem Holdings Inc., Portapivot BV, profine GmbH, SIEGENIA-AUBI KG, and Sugatsune America, Inc. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Door Systems Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Door Systems Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Door Systems Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Door Systems Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Door Systems Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Door Systems Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Door Systems Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Rising consumer spending for improved security5.1.1.2. Growing urbanization in emerging countries5.1.1.3. Increase in construction activities in residential and commercial sectors5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Economic uncertainties may hinder the growth5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Increasing concerns regarding the security5.1.3.2. Adoption of green building standards and energy-efficient products5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Fluctuating raw material prices5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis 6. Door Systems Market, by Industry Trends6.1. Introduction6.2. Industry Trends6.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.3.1. Bargaining Power Of Buyers6.3.2. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers6.3.3. Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry6.3.4. Threat Of New Entrants6.3.5. Threat Of Substitutes6.4. Supply Chain6.4.1. Prominent Companies6.4.2. Small & Medium Enterprises6.5. Value Chain Analysis 7. Door Systems Market, by Application7.1. Introduction7.2. Non-residential Construction7.3. Residential Construction 8. Door Systems Market, by Type8.1. Introduction8.2. Composite Door System8.3. Glass Door System8.4. Metal Door System8.5. Plastic Door System8.6. Wood Door System 9. Door Systems Market, by Technology9.1. Introduction9.2. Access Control9.3. Automatic9.4. Manual 10. Door Systems Market, by Mechanism10.1. Introduction10.2. Folding Door Systems10.3. Revolving Door Systems10.4. Sliding Door Systems10.5. Swinging Door System 11. Americas Door Systems Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Argentina11.3. Brazil11.4. Canada11.5. Mexico11.6. United States 12. Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market12.1. Introduction12.2. Australia12.3. China12.4. India12.5. Indonesia12.6. Japan12.7. Malaysia12.8. Philippines12.9. Singapore12.10. South Korea12.11. Thailand 13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Door Systems Market13.1. Introduction13.2. France13.3. Germany13.4. Italy13.5. Netherlands13.6. Qatar13.7. Russia13.8. Saudi Arabia13.9. South Africa13.10. Spain13.11. United Arab Emirates13.12. United Kingdom 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix14.1.1. Quadrants14.1.2. Business Strategy14.1.3. Product Satisfaction14.2. Market Ranking Analysis14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player14.4. Competitive Scenario14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement14.4.4. Investment & Funding14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 15. Company Usability Profiles15.1. Allegion Plc15.2. Andersen Corporation15.3. Arturo Salice S.p.A15.4. Assa Abloy15.5. Door Systems Inc.15.6. dormakaba Group15.7. Duluxgroup Limited15.8. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.15.9. Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd15.10. Grupsa Door Systems15.11. Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG15.12. Jansen AG15.13. Jeld-wen, Inc.15.14. Masco Corporation15.15. Masonite International Corporation15.16. Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd15.17. Pgt, Inc.15.18. Ply Gem Holdings Inc.15.19. Portapivot BV15.20. profine GmbH15.21. SIEGENIA-AUBI KG15.22. Sugatsune America, Inc. 16. Appendix

