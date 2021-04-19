Outlook On The Digital Respiratory Devices Global Market To 2030 - Focus On Sensors, Smart Inhalers & Nebulizers, Application, Countries And Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market 2021-2030: Focus on Sensors, Smart Inhalers & Nebulizers, Application, 9 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market is projected to reach $405.1 million by 2030. The study highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 27.31% between 2021 and 2030.

This comprehensive study of the global digital respiratory devices market covers the following:

Market numbers on product types

More than 35 key products present in the market

Market share analysis for the global digital respiratory devices Market and its indications

Detailed global and regional market share analysis

Besides these parameters, the study also encompasses the market growth drivers, opportunities, market restraining factors, competition mapping, end-user analysis, and COVID-19 impact on the market.

The study indicates that increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing adoption of digital technology among individuals, and treatment satisfaction with inhaled therapy among individuals are fueling the growth of the market.

The study highlights the various emerging opportunities, such as expansion into the emerging markets and predicting future exacerbations, which can be leveraged by players operating in the market.

Scope of the Report

The purpose of the study is to enable the reader to gain a holistic view of the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market.

The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the global digital respiratory devices market, including a thorough analysis of the different end-users. The study also provides exhaustive information on competitive landscape, brand share landscape, market share of the leading players, as well as other vital information with respect to the global digital respiratory devices market. The report considers sensors and apps, and smart inhalers and nebulizers.

Key Companies

Some of the key players contributing to the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market include 3M Health Care Limited, Adherium Limited, Amiko Digital Health Limited, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Capsule Technologies, Cognita Labs, Cohero Health, Findair Sp. z. o. o, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pneuma Respiratory, Propeller Health, Sensiron AG, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How pharmaceutical companies are capitalizing on the opportunity for connected inhalers to improve drug sales?

What has been the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global digital respiratory devices market?

What are the potential recovery scenarios of the market from the COVID-19 pandemic, and how can it impact the market forecast?

How will the pharma industry evolve in terms of drug-based devices in the future?

What are the potential business models in global digital respiratory devices market?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global digital respiratory devices market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the digital respiratory devices industry?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global digital respiratory devices market in 2021?

How is each segment of the global digital respiratory devices market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

What is the market share of each of the companies in the global digital respiratory devices market and what are their contributions?

How can market intelligence on digital respiratory device add value to an organization's decision-making process?

Aid in product development

Aid in understanding the key developments of the market

Help in targeting a segment for launching a new product

Support in diversifying the product portfolio for digital respiratory solutions

Aid in understanding market potential of different digital respiratory devices

Aid in understanding digital respiratory devices penetration in different indications

Support in analyzing the market opportunities

Insights on the key companies in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Digital Respiratory Devices Market Ecosystem1.3 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Dynamics2.1 Impact Analysis2.2 Market Drivers2.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases2.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Digital Technology Among Individuals2.2.3 Treatment Satisfaction with Inhaled Therapy Among Individuals2.3 Market Restraints2.3.1 Issues Related to The Accuracy and Reliability of the Device2.3.2 Availability and High Cost Associated with Digital Respiratory Devices2.4 Market Opportunities2.4.1 Expansion into the Emerging Markets2.4.2 Predicting Future Exacerbations

3 Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market3.1 Impact on Market Size3.1.1 Scenario Comparative Analysis (Pre-COVID-19, During-COVID-19, Post-COVID-19)3.1.2 Regional Impact3.1.2.1 North America3.1.2.2 Europe3.1.2.3 Asia-Pacific3.2 Impact on Digital Respiratory Devices Adoption3.2.1 Short-Term Impact (2-4 Years)3.2.2 Mid-Term Impact (5-8 Years)3.2.3 Long-Term Impact (9-12 Years)3.3 Entry Barrier and Opportunities for New Entrants

4 Competitive Landscape4.1 Key Developments and Strategies4.1.1 Agreements and Collaborations4.1.2 Regulatory and Legal Activities4.1.3 Investments, Funding, and Business Expansion4.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions4.1.5 Awards and Recognitions4.1.6 Product Launches4.2 Market Share Analysis4.3 Industry Attractiveness4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Industry Insights5.1 Opportunity Map Analysis of Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers5.2 Smart Inhaler Value Propositions for Stakeholders5.3 Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers - An Important Element of System for Predicting Disease Worsening in Individuals5.4 Business Models for Digital Respiratory Devices Market

6 Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market (by Product Type)6.1 Sensors and Apps6.2 Smart Inhalers and Nebulizers

7 Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market (by Indication)7.1 Asthma7.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

8 Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market (by Region)8.1 North America8.1.1 U.S.8.1.2 Canada8.2 Europe8.2.1 Germany8.2.2 U.K.8.2.3 France8.2.4 Rest-of- Europe8.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)8.3.1 Japan8.3.2 China8.3.3 Australia8.3.4 India8.3.5 Rest-of- Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)8.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

9 Company Profiles9.1 3M Health Care Limited9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Role of 3M Health Care Limited in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market9.1.3 Financials9.1.3.1 Key Insights on the Financial Health of the Company9.1.4 SWOT Analysis9.2 Adherium Limited9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Role of Adherium Limited in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market.9.2.3 Financials9.2.3.1 Key Insights on the Financial Health of the Company9.2.4 SWOT Analysis9.3 Amiko Digital Health Limited9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Role of Amiko Digital Health Limited in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market9.3.3 SWOT Analysis9.4 AstraZeneca plc9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Role of AstraZeneca plc in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market9.4.3 Financials9.4.3.1 Key Insights on the Financial Health of the Company9.4.4 SWOT Analysis9.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH9.5.1 Company overview9.5.2 Role of Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market9.5.3 Financials9.5.3.1 Key Insights on the Financial Health of the Company9.5.4 SWOT Analysis9.6 Capsule Technologies, Inc.9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Role of Capsule Technologies, Inc. in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market.9.6.3 SWOT Analysis9.7 Cognita Labs9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Role of Cognita Labs in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market9.7.3 SWOT Analysis9.8 Cohero Health9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Role of Cohero Health in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market9.8.3 SWOT Analysis9.9 Findair Sp. z. o. o9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Role of Findair Sp. z. o. o in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market9.9.3 SWOT Analysis9.1 GlaxoSmithKline plc9.10.1 Company overview9.10.2 Role of GlaxoSmithKline plc in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market9.10.3 Financials9.10.3.1 Key Insights on the Financial Health of the Company9.10.4 SWOT Analysis9.11 Novartis AG9.11.1 Company overview9.11.2 Role of Novartis AG in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market9.11.3 Financials9.11.3.1 Key Insights on the Financial Health of the Company9.11.4 SWOT Analysis9.12 Pneuma Respiratory, Inc.9.12.1 Company Overview9.12.2 Role of Pneuma Respiratory, Inc. in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market9.12.3 SWOT Analysis9.13 Propeller Health9.13.1 Company Overview9.13.2 Role of Propeller Health in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market9.13.3 SWOT Analysis9.14 Sensirion AG9.14.1 Company overview9.14.2 Role of Sensirion AG in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market9.14.3 Financials9.14.3.1 Key Insights on the Financial Health of the Company9.14.4 SWOT Analysis9.15 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.9.15.1 Company Overview9.15.2 Role of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. in the Global Digital Respiratory Devices Market9.15.3 Financials9.15.3.1 Key Insights on the Financial Health of the Company9.15.4 SWOT Analysis

10 Research Scope and Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/neak2u

