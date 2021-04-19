Outlook On The Diaper Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diaper market reached a value of US$ 69.5 Billion in 2020. A diaper is a form of underwear that enables the wearer to urinate or defecate without utilizing a toilet. It is made up of synthetic disposable materials or cloth. Cloth diapers consist of several layers of fabrics such as hemp, cotton and bamboo and are washable and reusable. Disposable diapers, on the other hand, are thrown away after use and are made up of absorbent chemicals. The inner lining of these diapers is produced using polypropylene, which prevents the outer cloth from being soiled by absorbing or containing the waste. In recent years, the advancement in manufacturing technologies has improved the design, biodegradability and safety of diapers, owing to which they have gained immense traction across the globe.With the rising adult population, the prevalence of urinary incontinence has increased across the globe. Along with this, the high birth rates in emerging economies, delayed toilet training of children and the increasing trends of online purchase of baby diapers have boosted the market growth. Besides this, there has been a significant rise in the demand for biodegradable diapers that are made of eco-friendly materials. This trend, in confluence with the increasing environmental concerns regarding the harmful effects of diaper disposal, has prompted the leading diaper manufacturers to develop products using raw materials that decompose much faster than traditional diapers.

Moreover, the integration of new technologies in the manufacturing of diapers, along with the continuous research and development (R&D) activities to improve the product quality, will further provide a push to the market growth. For instance, the development of absorbent core technology, which removes the fluff pulp, has enabled the production of thinner diapers. On account of the aforementioned factors, the publisher expects the global diaper market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

