Outlook On The Dental Suction Systems Global Market To 2028 - By Product, End-use And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Suction Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dry, Wet), By End Use (Hospitals, Dental Offices), By Region (Asia Pacific, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental suction systems market size is expected to reach USD 639.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by the publisher.

The growth is attributable to technological advancements in dental suction products. Moreover, an increasing number of dental surgical procedures is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Technological advancements are also expected to favor market growth. For instance, Tyscor, a new suction unit, is energy-efficient and saves more than 50% of energy. The device is also lightweight & compact and it can convert the dry suction unit to a wet suction unit. In addition, the device is the first spray mist suction unit with radial technology in the dental market.The patients and dental staff are at high risk to get infected by the spread of harmful aerosols that are generated during dental procedures. Many people during the COVID-19 pandemic actively avoided visiting hospitals and dental clinics frequently to protect themselves from getting infected by the coronavirus. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in August 2020, the outbreak of coronavirus disease in 2019 had led to the closure of approximately 198,000 active dental specialists and dentists' offices in the U.S. This has reduced the number of dental procedures and affected the overall market. Dental Suction Systems Market Report Highlights

The wet suction segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 54% in 2020 owing to the availability of a large number of products in the market

Wet vacuum systems are compact, occupy less space, and the noise level during the procedure is low

In addition, they are more affordable as compared to dry vacuum systems. These benefits are expected to drive the wet product segment over the forecast period

The dental offices end-use segment accounted for the largest share of more than 55% in 2020 owing to the increasing number of specialists working in this work setting

North America was the largest regional market in 2020 owing to the presence of key market players, supportive reimbursement policies, and quick adoption of advanced medical technologies

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Dental Suction Systems Market, COVID-19 Impact3.1. COVID-19 impact analysis Chapter 4. Dental Suction Systems Market Variables, Trends, & Scope4.1. Market Lineage Outlook4.1.1. Parent market outlook4.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook4.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Market driver analysis4.3.2. Market restraint analysis4.3.3. Industry challenges4.4. Dental Suction: Market Analysis Tools4.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's4.4.1.1. Supplier power4.4.1.2. Buyer power4.4.1.3. Substitution threat4.4.1.4. Threat from new entrant4.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry4.4.2. PESTEL analysis4.4.2.1. Political landscape4.4.2.2. Environmental landscape4.4.2.3. Social landscape4.4.2.4. Technology landscape4.4.2.5. Legal landscape4.4.3. Major deals & strategic alliances analysis Chapter 5. Dental Suction Systems Market: Segment Analysis, by Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1. Definitions & Scope5.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2016 & 20285.3. Segment Dashboard5.4. Global Dental Suction Systems Market, by Product Type, 2016 to 20285.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 20285.5.1. Wet5.5.2. Dry Chapter 6. Dental Suction Systems Market: Segment Analysis, by End-use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.1. Definitions & Scope6.2. End-use Market Share Analysis, 2016 & 20286.3. Segment Dashboard6.4. Global Dental Suction Systems Market, by End-use, 2016 to 20286.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 20286.5.1. Hospitals6.5.2. Dental Offices Chapter 7. Dental Suction Systems Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Dental Suction Systems Market - Competitive Analysis8.1. Key Company Profiles8.1.1. Becker pumps Australia8.1.1.1. Company overview8.1.1.2. Product benchmarking8.1.1.3. Strategic initiatives8.1.2. Cattani8.1.2.1. Company overview8.1.2.2. Product benchmarking8.1.2.3. Strategic initiatives8.1.3. Dental International8.1.3.1. Company overview8.1.3.2. Product benchmarking8.1.3.3. Strategic initiatives8.1.4. Metasys Dental8.1.4.1. Company overview8.1.4.2. Product benchmarking8.1.4.3. Strategic initiatives8.1.5. Eschmann8.1.5.1. Company overview8.1.5.2. Product benchmarking8.1.5.3. Strategic initiatives8.1.6. Ads Dental System8.1.6.1. Company overview8.1.6.2. Product benchmarking8.1.6.3. Strategic initiatives8.1.7. Ko-Maxkorea8.1.7.1. Company overview8.1.7.2. Product benchmarking8.1.7.3. Strategic initiatives8.1.8. A-dec Inc8.1.8.1. Company overview8.1.8.2. Product benchmarking8.1.8.3. Strategic initiatives8.1.9. Dentsply Sirona8.1.9.1. Company overview8.1.9.2. Product benchmarking8.1.9.3. Strategic initiatives 8.1.10. Dentalez Inc8.1.10.1. Company overview8.1.10.2. Product benchmarking8.1.10.3. Strategic initiatives

