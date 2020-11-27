Outlook On The Defibrillators Global Market To 2026 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defibrillators Market by Type, and External Defibrillators), by End User, by Geography Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The estimated market value of Defibrillators in the year 2020 is $10.08 billion and it is predicted that it will grow at a CAGR of 3.0%. There are a lot of opportunities in emerging countries and this report will help in understanding the current market dynamics, changing needs, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience more enriching.

This report would be the foundation for any research on the Defibrillators, vendor capabilities, SWOT of the sensors, and organized framework for data analysis for further advanced innovation.

This piece of the report would be the backbone for exhaustive research and a tool for the upcoming innovations and technologies. This gives an idea about the major competitors in the market, their journey, and the competitive edge which one should have to beat other players in the market.

The report contains insights regarding upcoming technological innovations and advanced solutions for the Defibrillators

Defibrillators are the devices used to control the heart rate by giving an electric pulse or shock to a patient's heart. It is used to prevent life-threatening conditions like ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Its major function is to deliver an electric shock to the heart, which then depolarizes the heart muscles and revives to its usual electric impulse. Defibrillators are now gaining popularity in the market due to its focus on providing public access. Moreover, the upgraded defibrillator devices are in high demand among the geriatric population with a higher risk of targeted diseases, and an increasing number of cardiac diseases among all ages is another factor contributing to its market growth. However, lack of knowledge about sudden cardiac arrest, increasing prices imposed by sellers and product failure have led to an obstruction in its growth in the market.The defibrillators market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:The ICDs shared the largest part of the defibrillators market in the year 2019. These are developed with advanced technology which provides longer durability. Another factor which contributes to their large share in this market across the globe is their rapid growth in the figure of implant procedures, increasing adoption of Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds) and S-ICD. The second category is "end-user", these devices are mainly used inhospitals, clinics, and cardiac centres which also covered the largest part of the market in 2019. In addition, these devices play an important role in prehospital care settings, public access markets, alternate care facilities as well as home care settings. The increasing demand for cardiac implants and facility of repayments offered by the developed markets are major reasons for their high growth. Some of the major competitors in the domain of Defibrillators are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Defibtech LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic PLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Physio-Control Inc, ZOLL Medical Corporation, ST. Jude Medical, Zoll Medical Corporation, Biotronik, CU Medical Systems, Mediana, Metsis Medikal, Microport, Mindray Medical, Physio-Control, Progetti Medical Equipment Solutions, and Schiller AG.The last category consists of areas covered "geographically", which is further classified into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the remaining parts of the world. The Asia-Pacific region includes mix of developed and developing countries including China, India, Thailand, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, and New Zealand. The Asia-Pacific region offers money-making opportunities within the defibrillators market, which are also considered to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is densely populated with India and China being the highest of all. Its growth is fueled by the growing demand for sophisticated defibrillators, a sweeping healthcare reforms across economies, high prevalence of heart failures, and increased focus of the major players on developing advanced technology with cost-effective defibrillators. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Outlook

Industry Overview

Industry Trends

3. Market Snapshot

Market Definition

Market Outlook

PEST Analysis

Porter Five Forces

Related Markets

Market characteristics

Market Evolution

Market Trends and Impact

Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

Regulatory Impact

Market Offerings

Market Segmentation

4. Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

DRO - Impact Analysis

5. End User: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

Hospitals, and Clinics

Prehospital Care Settings

Public Access Markets

Home Care Settings

Alternate Care Facilities

6. Type: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

External Defibrillators

7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

8. Competitive Landscape

Competitor Comparison Analysis

Market Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

Product Launches and execution

9. Vendor Profiles

Mindray Medical

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Nihon Kohden

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Physio-Control

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Progetti Medical Equipment Solutions

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Schiller AG

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

ST. Jude Medical

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Zoll Medical Corporation

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Biotronik

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Boston Scientific

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

CU Medical Systems

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

10. Companies to Watch

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Mediana

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Medtronic

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Metsis Medikal

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Microport

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

11. Analyst Opinion 12. Annexure

Report Scope

Market Definitions

Research Methodology

Data Collation and In-house Estimation

Market Triangulation

Forecasting

Report Assumptions

Declarations

Stakeholders

Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hm14j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-defibrillators-global-market-to-2026---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-301181128.html

SOURCE Research and Markets