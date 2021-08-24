Outlook On The Data Center Physical Security Global Market To 2026 - Featuring ABB, Boon Edam And Horton Automatics Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Physical Security Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center physical security market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% during 2021-2026.The data center market is witnessing strong growth in the development of multiple large facilities. The data center market is mainly dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers. With the increasing development of sophisticated technology and vast amounts of data, the data center security market is becoming essential for operators. Companies are increasingly working towards ensuring that customer data is protected by installing physical security measures. For instance, SIFY Technologies is investing in facilities across India equipped with physical security systems such as video surveillance, motion detection, and multi-level access control along with physical security guards. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center physical security market during the forecast period:

Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

Rising Colocation Investment Across Data Centers

Advancements In Video Analytics and Cloud-Based Analytics

Use of Anti Climb Perimeter Security

The study considers the present scenario of the data center physical security market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. COVID-19 ImpactThe local and global vendors manufacturing and supplying security infrastructure faced a significant challenge during the pandemic. During COVID-19, several lockdowns were imposed by the government across the globe. As in some of the region data centers were considered essential services, the working continued with 50% of employee capacity. The threat of cyber-attack was high, and the vendors started to provide high-security solutions to the operators. Some vendors such as Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International, Legrand, Siemens, Bosch Security Systems, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Secure I.T. Environments provide several advanced physical security infrastructures for the data centers. Market Trends and Segments

An increase in the number of edge data center facilities deployed will increase the demand for physical security solutions such as video surveillance and access control systems.

With advances in video surveillance, cloud provider security, and high-quality cameras are capturing and collecting vast amounts of data. Cloud-based video analytics has become the latest trend in physical security.

Cloud computing and edge processing will drive the adoption of advanced video content analytics in the coming years.

Many hyperscale operators have adopted significant physical security measures to ensure the safety of their facilities.

Remote monitoring using Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being done to ensure advanced security on the premises.

The demand for video surveillance systems is on the rise as data center investments are increasing YOY. The global video surveillance security market is expected to reach $338.7 million in 2026.

in 2026. The installation of racks in existing data centers is boosting the adoption of cabinet security solutions. The global cabinet security market will grow at a CAGR of 7.36% by 2026.

Most investments in physical security solutions among enterprise data centers will be through hyperscale self-built facilities and on-premise containerized data center developments in developing countries.

Rapidly developing technologies and innovation in the market are compelling several vendors to offer more innovative solutions to the data center industry. Vendor partnerships with modular service providers are essential for their revenue growth. Some global providers provide solutions that will give them an edge over others in winning data center security installation and commissioning projects. The data center physical security market share is likely to grow in developing regions with more security threats. It is observed that global vendors are partnering with local vendors to capture the new growing market and generate more revenue till the market gets matured. Key Players

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communications

ABB

Alcatraz

Bayometric

Boon Edam

Bosch Security Systems ( Robert Bosch )

) BioConnect

Convergint Technologies

Cisco Systems

CLD FENCING

Dahua Technology

Digitus Biometrics

Eagle Eye Network

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Honeywell International

Horton Automatics

Instor

Johnson Controls International

Kisi

Legrand

Pacific Control

Pelco

Puffin Solutions

Secure I.T. Environments

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Southwest Microwave

SUPREMA

Verkada

WireCrafters

Key Questions Answered:1. How big is the Data Center Physical Security Market?2. What are the major factors driving the Physical Security Industry?3. What is the COVID-19 impact on the Physical Security market?4. What are the opportunities and latest trends of the Data Center Physical Security market?5. Who are the key players for the Data Center Physical Security market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of the Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Physical Security Layer of Data Centers7.2 Physical Security Checklist 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Deployment of Edge Data Center Investments8.2 Use of Anti-Climb Perimeter Security8.3 Advancements in Video Analytics and Cloud-Based Analytics 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 COVID-19 And Data Center Security Systems9.2 Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers9.3 Increasing Colocation Investments9.4 Increasing Adoption of Multi-Factor Authentication Solutions 10 Market Restraints10.1 Security Challenges in Data Centers10.2 Cost of Physical Security Solutions 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis 12 Product12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Video Surveillance12.3 Access Control12.4 Other Physical Security Products 13 Physical Security Layers13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Perimeter Security Layer13.4 Building Security13.5 Data Hall Security13.6 Cabinet Security 14 End-Users14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Colocation Data Centers14.3 Enterprise Data Centers 15 Geography15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine 16 North America16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Market Overview16.3 Market Size & Forecast16.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast16.5 US16.6 Canada 17 Latin America17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 Market Overview17.3 Market Size & Forecast17.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast17.5 Brazil17.6 Other Latin American Countries 18 Western Europe18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine18.2 Market Overview18.3 Market Size & Forecast18.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast18.5 UK18.6 Germany18.7 France18.8 Netherlands18.9 Ireland18.10 Other Western European Countries 19 Nordics19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine19.2 Market Overview19.3 Market Size & Forecast19.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast19.5 Denmark19.6 Norway19.7 Sweden19.8 Finland & Iceland 20 Central & Eastern Europe20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine20.2 Market Overview20.3 Market Size & Forecast20.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast20.5 Russia & Czech Republic20.6 Poland & Austria20.7 Other Central & Eastern European Countries 21 Middle East21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine21.2 Market Overview21.3 Market Size & Forecast21.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast21.5 Gulf Corporation Council (GCC)21.6 Other Middle Eastern Countries 22 Africa22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine22.2 Market Overview22.3 Market Size & Forecast22.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast22.5 South Africa22.6 Kenya22.7 Other African Countries 23 APAC23.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine23.2 Market Overview23.3 Market Size & Forecast23.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast23.5 China & Hong Kong23.6 Australia & New Zealand23.7 India23.8 Japan23.9 Rest Of APAC 24 Southeast Asia24.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine24.2 Market Overview24.3 Market Size & Forecast24.4 Product: Market Size & Forecast24.5 Singapore24.6 Indonesia24.7 Malaysia24.8 Thailand24.9 Other Southeast Asian Countries 25 Competitive Landscape25.1 Competition Overview 26 Key Company Profiles26.1 ASSA Abloy26.2 Axis Communications26.3 ABB26.4 Alcatraz26.5 Bayometric26.6 Boon Edam26.7 Bosch Security Systems ( Robert Bosch)26.8 Bioconnect26.9 Convergint Technologies26.10 Cisco Systems26.11 CLD Fencing26.12 Dahua Technology26.13 Digitus Biometrics26.14 Eagle Eye Network26.15 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology26.16 Honeywell International26.17 Horton Automatics26.18 Instor26.19 Johnson Controls26.20 Kisi26.21 Legrand26.22 Pacific Control26.23 Pelco26.24 Puffin Solutions26.25 Secure I.T. Environments26.26 Siemens26.27 Schneider Electric26.28 Southwest Microwave26.29 Suprema26.30 Verkada26.31 Wirecrafters 27 Report Summary 28 Quantitative Summary

29 Investment by Geography

30 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzzqjl

