Outlook On The Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market To 2026 - Key Drivers And Restraints

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market By Component, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market size is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 21.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) is the integration of IT and facility management to allow continuous control of all processes through IT and infrastructure facilities to enhance energy efficiency in the data centre. DCIM is controlled by power usage, heat densities, virtualization and data center consolidation, cloud computing and raising IT system dependency. With growing demand for data center virtualization, business migration into private clouds, and operating cost efficiency, the Data center network management market has emerged as the main market for IT and facility management vendors.Data center infrastructure management market (DCIM) is driven mainly by a massive rise in the number of data centres. In addition, the increasing influence of data center regulatory standards, green data center popularity, cloud data traffic and DCIM's rising position in big data analytics are the factors that foster market growth. Nevertheless, high initial investment in management of the data center infrastructure is expected to have an adverse effect on business growth. However, technological innovation is expected to open up new prospects for growth in the immediate future.Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solutions market is further segmented into Asset Management, Power & temperature Management, Network Management, Cooling Management and Others. Services market is further bifurcated across Professional Services and Managed Services. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom, IT & Colocation, BFSI, Energy & Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc. are the forerunners in the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market. Companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Group, Delta Electronics, Inc., and Dell Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market. Companies Profiled:

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Component1.4.2 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by End User1.4.3 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Geographical Expansions3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2015, Mar - 2020,Mar) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Component4.1 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market by Region4.2 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market by Type4.2.1 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Asset Management Market by Region4.2.2 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Power & temperature Management market by Region4.2.3 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Network Management market by Region4.2.4 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Cooling Management market by Region4.2.5 Global Other Solutions Type Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Region4.3 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Services Market by Region4.4 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Services Type4.4.1 Global Professional Services Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Region4.4.2 Global Managed Services Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by End User5.1 Global Telecom, IT & Colocation Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Region5.2 Global BFSI Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Region5.3 Global Energy & Manufacturing Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Region5.4 Global Government Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Region5.5 Global Healthcare Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Region5.6 Global Others Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Region6.1 North America Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market6.2 Europe Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market6.3 Asia Pacific Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market6.4 LAMEA Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1 ABB Group7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.2 Financial Analysis7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.1.4 Research & Development Expense7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.1.5.2 Geographical Expansions:7.1.6 SWOT Analysis7.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.7.2.1 Company Overview7.2.2 Financial Analysis7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.2.4 Research & Development Expense7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.2.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.2.6 SWOT Analysis7.3 Dell Technologies, Inc.7.3.1 Company Overview7.3.2 Financial Analysis7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.3.4 Research & Development Expense7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.3.6 SWOT Analysis:7.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company7.4.1 Company Overview7.4.2 Financial Analysis7.4.3 Segmental Analysis7.4.4 Research & Development Expense7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:7.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.4.6 SWOT Analysis7.5 Delta Electronics, Inc.7.5.1 Company Overview7.5.2 Financial Analysis7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.5.4 Research & Development Expenses7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)7.6.1 Company Overview7.6.2 Financial Analysis7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.6.4 Research & Development Expense7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.7 Schneider Electric SE7.7.1 Company Overview7.7.2 Financial Analysis7.7.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis7.7.4 Research & Development Expense7.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.7.6 SWOT Analysis7.8 Siemens AG7.8.1 Company Overview7.8.2 Financial Analysis7.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.8.4 Research & Development Expense7.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.8.6 SWOT Analysis7.9 IBM Corporation7.9.1 Company Overview7.9.2 Financial Analysis7.9.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis7.9.4 Research & Development Expenses7.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:7.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.9.5.2 Geographical Expansions:7.9.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:7.9.6 SWOT Analysis7.1 Eaton Corporation PLC7.10.1 Company Overview7.10.2 Financial Analysis7.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.10.4 Regional analysis7.10.5 Research & Development Expense7.10.6 Recent strategies and developments:7.10.6.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.10.6.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.10.6.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.10.7 Swot AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ed3w3

