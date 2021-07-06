Outlook On The Customer Communications Management Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Adobe, Oracle And Capgemini Among Others

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Customer Communications Management Market By Component, By Organization Size, By Deployment Mode, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Customer Communications Management Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 11.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

A software that enables companies to centralize the communication process with their customers across a wide range of channels including digital and analog is termed Customer Communications Management. This software consists of emails, printed documents, interactive documents, SMS text messages, PDF attachments, and many more. CCM has evolved and become more advance by using Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. This development helps companies to solve various communication problems by offering improved services through the 24X7 availability and also provide solutions to the customers' queries faster. In addition, companies are rapidly adopting CCM to improve customer experience and better engage with a huge customer base in a more cost-effective manner.The increasing customer queries across many industry verticals are anticipated to bolster the growth of the customer communication management (CCM) market over the forecast period. One of the vital things for any company to succeed in the highly competitive market is to interact & connect with their customers so as to solve their queries. In order to fulfil this requirement, companies are utilizing CCM software. This software helps enterprises to centralize communication across analog and digital channels to better communicate with their customers.The CCM solution helps in minimizing the overall cost attached to the creation of the documents and correspondence. Hence, CCM software is witnessing a surge in its demand by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In addition, it also helps a company to follow all the rules & regulations related to customer privacy. The evolution of social media and the rising adoption of the smartphone are anticipated to open new lucrative opportunities for the CCM market since the companies can able to target their potential customers based on their preferences. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic has a huge impact on every domain of society, be it individuals or businesses. Various impositions like the travel ban, nation-wide lockdown and temporary shutdown of offices & manufacturing units have majorly affected the companies. However, many companies across the globe are rapidly working to create communication management plans to cope up with the COVID-19 impact. There is increasing investment in CCM platforms that are using AI and the cloud, to improve communications during the pandemic.Customers have become dependent on online or digital platforms for obtaining their products & services during the pandemic due to the imposition of precautionary measures like social distancing and lockdown. CCM solutions integrated with transaction data can help the CCM vendors to do personalization. These solutions allow organizations to provide customers with customized service experience, quick response and solving their queries faster and establish a connection with a company anytime. Component OutlookBased on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Based on Component, the solution segment is estimated to acquire the largest market share over the forecast period. Companies are increasingly implementing CCM solutions to offer their customers more connected & customized experiences across a broad variety of channels like stores, mobile apps, websites, social media, call centers, virtual assistants, emails, and other touchpoints. Organization Size OutlookBased on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Customer Communications Management Market by Organization Size 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.6% during (2021 - 2027). Deployment Mode OutlookBased on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. There are many companies in which user credentials are very important for business operations, due to which many companies are inclined towards the on-premises deployment, as it offers them with great flexibility to operate their IT systems. Though, the cloud deployment segment is projected to acquire a significant growth rate in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. End User OutlookBased on End User, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Government & Defense and Others. On the basis of vertical, the IT and telecom segment is estimated to garner the highest growth rate over the forecast period. These CCM solutions support the companies in simplifying IT infrastructure by a unified and comprehensive solution for batch automation and better interactive communications generation. Further, it helps organizations to use data and also create documents. This allows them to make more valuable content and support directly to the goals of their customer experience strategy. Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific nations are heavily investing in CCM projects. Countries like India, China and Japan are the major regions in the CCM market. The growing internet penetration along with the per user internet consumption has motivated companies to improve their capabilities in the CCM market. This swift growth is attributed to the increasing technology adoption rate in the region.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Adobe, Inc. and Oracle Corporation are the major forerunners in the Customer Communications Management Market. Companies such as Zendesk, Inc., Quadient SA, and Newgen Software Technologies Limited are some of the key innovators in the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adobe, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, OpenText Corporation, Zendesk, Inc., Hyland Software, Inc., Quadient SA, PLDT, Inc. (Smart Communications, Inc.), and ISIS Papyrus Europe AG.

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2018, Oct - 2021, Mar) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Customer Communications Management Market by Component4.1 Global Customer Communications Management Solution Market by Region4.2 Global Customer Communications Management Services Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Customer Communications Management Market by Organization Size5.1 Global Large Enterprises Customer Communications Management Market by Region5.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Customer Communications Management Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Customer Communications Management Market by Deployment Mode6.1 Global On-premise Customer Communications Management Market by Region6.2 Global Cloud Customer Communications Management Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Customer Communications Management Market by End User7.1 Global IT & Telecom Customer Communications Management Market by Region7.2 Global Retail & eCommerce Customer Communications Management Market by Region7.3 Global BFSI Customer Communications Management Market by Region7.4 Global Healthcare Customer Communications Management Market by Region7.5 Global Energy & Utilities Customer Communications Management Market by Region7.6 Global Government & Defense Customer Communications Management Market by Region7.7 Global Others Customer Communications Management Market by Region Chapter 8. Global Customer Communications Management Market by Region Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 Adobe, Inc.9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.1.4 Research & Development Expense9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.1.6 SWOT Analysis9.2 Oracle Corporation9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Analysis9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.2.4 Research & Development Expense9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:9.2.6 SWOT Analysis9.3 Capgemini SE9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Analysis9.3.3 Regional Analysis9.3.4 Recent strategies and developments:9.3.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.4 Newgen Software Technologies Limited9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Financial Analysis9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.4.4 Research & Development Expense9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.5 OpenText Corporation9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Financial Analysis9.5.3 Regional Analysis9.5.4 Research & Development Expense9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:9.5.6 SWOT Analysis9.6 Zendesk, Inc.9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Financial Analysis9.6.3 Regional Analysis9.6.4 Research & Development Expense9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.6.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:9.7 Hyland Software, Inc.9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:9.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.8 Quadient SA9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Financial Analysis9.8.3 Regional Analysis9.8.4 Research & Development Expense9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:9.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:9.9 PLDT, Inc. (Smart Communications, Inc.)9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Financial Analysis9.9.3 Segmental Analysis9.9.4 Recent strategies and developments:9.9.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:9.10. ISIS Papyrus Europe AG9.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihdo6w

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-customer-communications-management-global-market-to-2027---featuring-adobe-oracle-and-capgemini-among-others-301326039.html

SOURCE Research and Markets