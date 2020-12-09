Outlook On The Computer Vision European Market To 2026 - Industry Analysis And Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Computer Vision Market by Product Type, Component, Application, Vertical and Country: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Computer Vision Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).Computer Vision is one of the applied fields of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence that offers a visual understanding of the globe through computers. It is mainly concerned with the theory and technology that are designed for structuring the artificial systems. These systems contain important information from images or multi-dimensional data. Computer vision is largely concerned with the automatic extraction, understanding, and analysis of meaningful data from a single image or a sequence of multiple images. It comprises the development of an algorithmic and theoretical basis to achieve understanding through automatic visual.Computer vision technology is principally being adopted worldwide and is highly dependent on the application. Applications of CV includes machine security and surveillance, vision and gaming, and others. Out of all these applications, some are leading the market, while some are still emerging. The value that is provided by applications of CV is coupled with novelty in business models. Therefore, it is expected to dictate the growth of the market in the coming 10 years. Marketing buzz from many small and large companies is likely to play an important role part in adopting technologies such as virtual reality (VR). The market is also gaining drive across numerous application areas, that will improve the market in the coming years. In addition to it, the device manufacturers, software developers, and semiconductor and component companies, have all made substantial investments in the development of technology. Many companies have established numerous prototypes, and few of them have also progressed into full production mode. In the meantime, awareness among consumers and enthusiasm for the adoption of computer vision-based applications will keep growing.Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into PC-Based and Smart Camera-Based. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Quality Assurance & Inspection, Measurement, Identification, Predictive Maintenance, Positioning & Guidance and 3D Visualization & Interactive 3D Modeling. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Industrial and Non-Industrial. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Intel Corporation, Sony Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Omron Corporation, Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, TKH Group NV, and Matterport, Inc. Unique Offerings

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Europe Computer Vision Market, by Product Type1.4.2 Europe Computer Vision Market, by Component1.4.3 Europe Computer Vision Market, by Application1.4.4 Europe Computer Vision Market, by Vertical1.4.5 Europe Computer Vision Market, by Country1.5 Methodology for the Research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2017, Apr to 2020, Aug) Leading Players Chapter 4. Europe Computer Vision Market by Product Type4.1 Europe Computer Vision PC-Based Market by Country4.2 Europe Computer Vision Smart Camera-Based Market by Country Chapter 5. Europe Computer Vision Market by Component5.1 Europe Computer Vision Hardware Market by Country5.2 Europe Computer Vision Software Market by Country Chapter 6. Europe Computer Vision Market by Vertical6.1 Europe Industrial Computer Vision Market by Country6.2 Europe Non-Industrial Computer Vision Market by Country Chapter 7. Europe Computer Vision Market by Application7.1 Europe Quality Assurance & Inspection Computer Vision Market by Country7.2 Europe Measurement Computer Vision Market by Country7.3 Europe Identification Computer Vision Market by Country7.4 Europe Predictive Maintenance Computer Vision Market by Country7.5 Europe Positioning & Guidance Computer Vision Market by Country7.6 Europe 3D Visualization & Interactive 3D Modeling Computer Vision Market by Country Chapter 8. Europe Computer Vision Market by Country8.1 Germany Computer Vision Market8.1.1 Germany Computer Vision Market by Product Type8.1.2 Germany Computer Vision Market by Component8.1.3 Germany Computer Vision Market by Vertical8.1.4 Germany Computer Vision Market by Application8.2 UK Computer Vision Market8.2.1 UK Computer Vision Market by Product Type8.2.2 UK Computer Vision Market by Component8.2.3 UK Computer Vision Market by Vertical8.2.4 UK Computer Vision Market by Application8.3 France Computer Vision Market8.3.1 France Computer Vision Market by Product Type8.3.2 France Computer Vision Market by Component8.3.3 France Computer Vision Market by Vertical8.3.4 France Computer Vision Market by Application8.4 Russia Computer Vision Market8.4.1 Russia Computer Vision Market by Product Type8.4.2 Russia Computer Vision Market by Component8.4.3 Russia Computer Vision Market by Vertical8.4.4 Russia Computer Vision Market by Application8.5 Spain Computer Vision Market8.5.1 Spain Computer Vision Market by Product Type8.5.2 Spain Computer Vision Market by Component8.5.3 Spain Computer Vision Market by Vertical8.5.4 Spain Computer Vision Market by Application8.6 Italy Computer Vision Market8.6.1 Italy Computer Vision Market by Product Type8.6.2 Italy Computer Vision Market by Component8.6.3 Italy Computer Vision Market by Vertical8.6.4 Italy Computer Vision Market by Application8.7 Rest of Europe Computer Vision Market8.7.1 Rest of Europe Computer Vision Market by Product Type8.7.2 Rest of Europe Computer Vision Market by Component8.7.3 Rest of Europe Computer Vision Market by Vertical8.7.4 Rest of Europe Computer Vision Market by Application Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 Intel Corporation9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses9.1.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.1.6 SWOT Analysis9.2 Sony Corporation9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Analysis9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.2.4 Research and Development Expense9.2.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.2.6 SWOT Analysis9.3 Texas Instruments, Inc.9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Analysis9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses9.3.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.3.6 SWOT Analysis9.4 National Instruments Corporation9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Financial Analysis9.4.3 Regional Analysis9.4.4 Research & Development Expenses9.5 Omron Corporation9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Financial Analysis9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses9.5.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers9.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.5.6 SWOT Analysis9.6 Basler AG9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Financial Analysis9.6.3 Regional Analysis9.6.4 Research & Development Expenses9.6.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.6.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers9.7 Cognex Corporation9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Financial Analysis9.7.3 Regional Analysis9.7.4 Research & Development Expenses9.7.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers9.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.8 Keyence Corporation9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Financial Analysis9.8.3 Regional Analysis9.8.4 Research & Development Expenses9.8.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.8.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.8.6 SWOT Analysis9.9 TKH Group NV9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Financial Analysis9.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.9.4 Research & Development Expenses9.9.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.9.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers9.9.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.9.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.10. Matterport, Inc.9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Recent Strategies and Developments9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions9.10.2.3 Acquisition and MergersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4w5uu0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-computer-vision-european-market-to-2026---industry-analysis-and-forecast-301189434.html

SOURCE Research and Markets