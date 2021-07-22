Outlook On The Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Global Market To 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global closed system drug-transfer devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global closed system drug-transfer devices market to grow with a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on closed system drug-transfer devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on closed system drug-transfer devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global closed system drug-transfer devices market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global closed system drug-transfer devices market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Segment CoveredThe global closed system drug-transfer devices market is segmented on the basis of type, component, technology, and end user.The Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Type

Membrane-to-membrane Systems

Needleless Systems

The Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Component

Vial Access Devices

Syringe Safety Devices

Bag/Line Access Devices

Accessories

The Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Technology

Diaphragm-based Devices

Compartmentalized Devices

Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices

The Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by End User

Hospitals

Oncology Centers & Clinics

Other End Users

Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include

Equashield LLC.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Corvida Medical

Becton, Dickinson and Company

ICU Medical, Inc.

Yukon Medical

JMS Co., Ltd.

CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co KG

Baxter International, Inc.

Caragen Ltd.

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the closed system drug-transfer devices market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the closed system drug-transfer devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global closed system drug-transfer devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Executive Summary 3. Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market 4. Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Type5.1. Membrane-to-membrane Systems5.2. Needleless Systems 6. Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Component6.1. Vial Access Devices6.2. Syringe Safety Devices6.3. Bag/Line Access Devices6.4. Accessories 7. Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Technology7.1. Diaphragm-based Devices7.2. Compartmentalized Devices7.3. Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices 8. Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by End User8.1. Hospitals8.2. Oncology Centers & Clinics8.3. Other End Users 9. Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Region 2020-20269.1. North America9.1.1. North America Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Type9.1.2. North America Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Component9.1.3. North America Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Technology9.1.4. North America Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by End User9.1.5. North America Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Country9.2. Europe9.2.1. Europe Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Type9.2.2. Europe Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Component9.2.3. Europe Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Technology9.2.4. Europe Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by End User9.2.5. Europe Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Country9.3. Asia-Pacific9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Type9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Component9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Technology9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by End User9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Country9.4. RoW9.4.1. RoW Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Type9.4.2. RoW Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Component9.4.3. RoW Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Technology9.4.4. RoW Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by End User9.4.5. RoW Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Sub-region 10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market10.2. Companies Profiled10.2.1. Equashield LLC.10.2.2. B. Braun Melsungen AG10.2.3. Corvida Medical10.2.4. Becton, Dickinson and Company10.2.5. ICU Medical, Inc.10.2.6. Yukon Medical10.2.7. JMS Co., Ltd.10.2.8. CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co KG10.2.9. Baxter International, Inc. 10.2.10. Caragen Ltd.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/di8ga5

