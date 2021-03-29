Outlook On The Clinical Trial Imaging Services Global Market - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market by Service Type, End User and Therapeutic Area: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clinical trial imaging services market accounted for $1,310 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,807.65 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Medical imaging is defined as creating visual representations of the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention. It has become a major part of clinical trials and serves as a primary study endpoint. In addition, clinical trial imaging services are defined as a set of services which are offered by specialized imaging contract research organizations (CROs). For instance, these CROs offer services which are used in management of imaging in clinical trials. Some of the services offered by these CROs include image read and analysis, clinical trial design and consulting and other services.Furthermore, other such services include data management services, project management, and others. Moreover, through these services the CROs offer to manage several activities for sponsors. For instance, through reading and analytical services, the CROs manage the acquisition and transfer of images, de-identification, image quality check-up performance of image reading and others.In addition, the CROs offer these services to sponsors or companies such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and academic & government research institutes. Furthermore, these services are offered for different type of therapeutic expertise such as oncology, neurology, endocrinology and others.The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the clinical trial imaging services market include rise in the need to outsource imaging clinical trials across the globe. Furthermore, factors such as, a rise in clinical trials due to surge in prevalence of chronic conditions, which require novel treatment option and rise in the adoption of imaging in clinical trials leading to more outsourcing of these imaging related services also boost the growth of the clinical trial imaging services market.In addition, advancements in the field of medical imaging technology is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. However, challenges related to integration of imaging in clinical trials restricts the growth of the clinical trial imaging services market. Conversely, increase in awareness toward the use of imaging in clinical trials and presence of imaging modality in development offers a lucrative opportunity for the clinical trial imaging services market growth.The clinical trial imaging services market is segmented on the basis of service type, end user, therapeutic area, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By service type, the market is divided into clinical trial design and consultation services, reading and analytical services, operational imaging services, project and data management services, and others.By end user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and academic & government research institutes. By therapeutic area, it is divided into oncology, neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, gastroenterology, and others. By region, the clinical trial imaging services market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).The major players in the clinical trial imaging services market are BioClinica, Inc., Biospective Inc., Calyx, ERT Clinical, Icon Plc, IXicO plc, Intrinsic Imaging LLC, Imaging Endpoints, Micron Inc, Median Technologies, Medpace Inc., Pharmtrace, and ProScan Imaging. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global clinical trial imaging services market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessments.

The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the Key market Players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Key Market Segments1.2.1. List of key players profiled in the report1.3. Research methodology1.3.1. Primary research1.3.2. Secondary research1.3.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Top player positioning3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies, 20193.3. Key forces shaping clinical trial imaging services industry/Market3.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Increase in the need to outsource imaging in clinical trials3.4.1.2. Rise in the adoption of imaging in clinical trials3.4.1.3. Advancements in the field of medical imaging technology3.4.2. Restraint3.4.2.1. Challenges related to integration of imaging in clinical trials3.4.3. Opportunities3.4.3.1. Imaging modality in development3.4.4. Impact Analyses3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global Clinical trial imaging services market CHAPTER 4: CLINicAL TRIAL IMAGING SERVicES MARKET, BY SERVicE TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis by country4.3. Reading & Analytical Services4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis by country4.4. Operational Imaging Services4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis by country4.5. Project & Data Management Services4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis by country4.6. Others4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.6.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: CLINicAL TRIAL IMAGING SERVicES MARKET, BY END USER5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis by country5.3. Medical Device Manufacturers5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis by country5.4. Academic & Government Research Institutes5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: CLINicAL TRIAL IMAGING SERVicES MARKET, BY THERAPEUTic AREAS6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Oncology6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis by country6.3. Neurology6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis by country6.4. Endocrinology6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis by country6.5. Cardiology6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Market analysis by country6.6. Gastroenterology6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.6.3. Market analysis by country6.7. Others6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.7.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: CLINicAL TRIAL IMAGING SERVicES MARKET, BY REGION7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. BIOCLINICA INC.8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Service portfolio8.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. BIOSPECTIVE INC.8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Service portfolio8.3. CALYX8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Service portfolio8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. ERT CLINICAL8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Service portfolio8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. ICON PLC.8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Service portfolio8.5.5. Business performance.8.6. IXICO PLC8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Operating business segments8.6.4. Service portfolio8.6.5. Business performance8.7. INTRINSIC IMAGING, LLC8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Operating business segments8.7.4. Service portfolio8.8. IMAGING ENDPOINTS8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Operating business segments8.8.4. Service portfolio8.9. MICRON, INC.8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Service portfolio8.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Service portfolio8.10.5. Business performance8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.11. MEDPACE, INC.8.11.1. Company overview8.11.2. Company snapshot8.11.3. Operating business segments8.11.4. Service portfolio8.11.5. Business performance8.11.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.12. PHARMTRACE8.12.1. Company overview8.12.2. Company snapshot8.12.3. Operating business segments8.12.4. Service portfolio8.13. PROSCAN IMAGING8.13.1. Company overview8.13.2. Company snapshot8.13.3. Operating business segments8.13.4. Service portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ox6c9j

