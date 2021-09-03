Outlook On The Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Global Market To 2026 - By Protein Source, Type Of Coating, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell culture protein surface coating market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.A cell culture protein surface coating helps in enhancing the adhesion and proliferation of different cells, such as leukocytes, neurons, epithelial and fibroblasts, in vitro isolation and cultivation process. The inner surface of a flask or petri dish is generally coated with extracellular matrix or proteins like laminin, collagen, fibronectin and vitronectin. Cell culture enables researchers to grow animal or plant cells in a favorable artificial environment, which further assists in understanding the roles of proteins in cell attachment, migration and function. It also aids in developing model systems for research, studying cellular functions, stem cell research, drug discovery and genetic engineering.Owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the interest of scientists and various biotechnology companies in cancer and stem cell research is escalating around the world. Stem cells are effective in treating cancer, brain diseases, cell deficiency therapy, and cardiovascular diseases. This represents one of the significant factors, which is strengthening the global cell culture protein surface coating market growth. Apart from this, the adoption of 3D cell cultures has increased in recent years, which has also contributed to market growth. A 3D cell culture refers to a process that assists in growing biological cells in a controlled environment, wherein these cells can interact with their surroundings. Furthermore, inflating income levels and increasing healthcare expenditures are projected to strengthen the market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abcam, BioTek Corporation, BioVision Inc., Corning Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Kollodis BioSciences, Merck Millipore, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega, Qiagen NV, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trevigen, uVera Diagnostics, Viogene BioTek Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cell culture protein surface coating market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell culture protein surface coating market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the protein source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of coating?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cell culture protein surface coating market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Protein Source6.1 Animal-derived Protein6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Human-derived Protein6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Synthetic Protein6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Plant-derived Protein6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Type of Coating7.1 Self-Coatings7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Pre-Coatings7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Major Types7.2.2.1 Microwell Plates7.2.2.2 Petri Dish7.2.2.3 Flask7.2.2.4 Slides7.2.2.5 Others7.2.3 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Scientific Research8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Industrial Production8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Abcam14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 BioTek Corporation14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 BioVision Inc.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4 Corning Inc.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Greiner Bio-One International GmbH14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 Kollodis BioSciences14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 Merck Millipore14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 PerkinElmer Inc.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Promega14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Qiagen NV14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11 Sartorius Stedim Biotech14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio14.3.12.3 Financials14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.13 Trevigen14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.14 uVera Diagnostics14.3.14.1 Company Overview14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.15 Viogene BioTek Corporation14.3.15.1 Company Overview14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axk0xt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-cell-culture-protein-surface-coating-global-market-to-2026---by-protein-source-type-of-coating-application-and-region-301369059.html

SOURCE Research and Markets