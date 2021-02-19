Outlook On The Cataract Surgical Devices Global Market To 2026 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cataract Surgical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A cataract refers to the clouding of the eye's natural lens, which lies behind the iris and pupil. It is the most common cause of vision loss in people over the age of 40 years and one of the chief causes of blindness in the world. Cataract is treated with surgical procedures in which the surgeon removes the clouded lens and replaces it with an artificial lens. Cataract surgery is very successful in restoring vision, and thus represents one of the most common surgical procedures. According to the publisher's latest report, titled "Cataract Surgical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global cataract surgical devices market reached a value of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2020.The market is driven by an increase in the prevalence of cataract along with technological developments in the field of ophthalmology. Additionally, rise in the geriatric population worldwide is boosting the demand for cataract surgical devices. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the cataract surgeries is likely to restrain the market growth in the developing regions such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa. However, governments of many countries are now coming up with health schemes and programmes to reduce the burden of cataract-related diseases on the patients, which is further creating lucrative opportunities for the surgical devices manufacturers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cataract surgical devices market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.The report has segmented the market on the basis of type including Intraocular Lenses (IOLs), femtosecond laser, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVDs), phacoemulsification equipment and others. Amongst these, IOLs represent the most popular product type. The report has further segregated the market on the basis of applications wherein hospitals accounts for the largest share, followed by eye care clinics, and eye treatment and surgical centres. On a regional basis, the report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America represents the largest region. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Abbott Laboratories, Hoya Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., and Essilor.This report provides a deep insight into the global cataract surgical devices market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the cataract surgical devices industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cataract surgical devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global cataract surgical devices market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cataract surgical devices market?

What are the key application segments in the global cataract surgical devices market?

Which are the popular product types in the global cataract surgical devices market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cataract surgical devices market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cataract surgical devices market?

What is the structure of the global cataract surgical devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cataract surgical devices market?

How are cataract surgical devices manufactured?

