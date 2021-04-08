Outlook On The Car Sharing Global Market To 2025 - By Car Type, Business Model, Application And Region

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Car Sharing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global car sharing market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Carsharing refers to a car rental service wherein individuals rent cars for a short time. It supports community transit, helps achieve environmental goals, decreases personal car ownership, reduces total distance traveled by the vehicle, improves urban land use and development, and provides affordable access to vehicles. At present, the rising need for cost-effective and convenient mobility services, in confluence with advancements in technology that facilitate simplified access to shared mobility platforms, is positively influencing the demand for carsharing.There is a significant rise in the demand for carsharing services on account of the rising greenhouse emissions, growing environmental concerns and the increasing adoption of novel mobility solutions. As a result, governments of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives and conducting awareness campaigns to curb emissions and reduce the ownership of private vehicles. Consequently, carsharing services have emerged as an effective solution. Apart from this, the market growth can also be accredited to the expanding share of peer-to-peer (P2P) lending services, which allow private car owners to rent personal cars.

Furthermore, various organizations are relying on corporate carsharing as it enables employees to stay punctual, reduces fleet management costs of the company and eliminates the requirement for large parking spaces. However, due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries, the market has been adversely impacted. It is anticipated to witness growth once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global car sharing market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Autolib (Bollore), Cambio Mobilitatsservice GmbH & Co. KG, Car2Go Ltd., CarShare Australia Pty. Ltd., Cityhop Ltd., Communauto Inc., DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG (BMW AG), Ekar FZ LLC, Getaround Inc., HOURCAR, Locomute (Pty.) Ltd., Lyft Inc., Mobility Cooperative, Modo Co-operative, Turo Inc. (ICA) and Zipcar Inc. (Avis Budget Group). Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global car sharing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global car sharing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the car type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global car sharing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.1 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Car Sharing Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Car Type6.1 Economy6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Executive6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Luxury6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Business Model7.1 P2P7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Station Based7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Free-Floating7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Business8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Private8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.2 Asia-Pacific9.3 Europe9.4 Latin America9.5 Middle East and Africa 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Autolib (Bollore)14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2 Cambio Mobilitatsservice GmbH & Co. KG14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.3 Car2Go Ltd.14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4 CarShare Australia Pty. Ltd.14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 Cityhop Ltd.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 Communauto Inc.14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7 DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG (BMW AG)14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 Ekar FZ LLC14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 Getaround Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 HOURCAR14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11 Locomute (Pty.) Ltd.14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.12 Lyft Inc.14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio14.3.12.3 Financials14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.13 Mobility Cooperative14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.14 Modo Co-operative14.3.14.1 Company Overview14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.15 Turo Inc. (ICA)14.3.15.1 Company Overview14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.16 Zipcar Inc. (Avis Budget Group)14.3.16.1 Company Overview14.3.16.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csv2oc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-car-sharing-global-market-to-2025---by-car-type-business-model-application-and-region-301265130.html

SOURCE Research and Markets